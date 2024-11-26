Carrefour: 'We Never Set French Agriculture Against Brazilian Agriculture'

French retailer Carrefour said it is responsible for addressing disagreements following its statement on the Mercosur free trade agreement.

'We never set French agriculture against Brazilian agriculture, as our two beloved countries share a deep love for the land, its cultivation, and quality food,' the company noted in a statement.

Last week, Carrefour CEO Alexandre Bompard said the retail group has decided to stop selling meat in its French stores from South American countries after hearing the ‘dismay and anger’ of farmers protesting the trade deal.

Local Supply Chains

Carrefour emphasised that its decision is not intended to alter the rules of a French market that is already largely structured around local supply chains.

In France, the retailer sources all meat exclusively from France, and will continue to do so, it added.

Likewise, in Brazil, it will continue to source meat from local supply chains.

'We regret that our communication has been perceived as a questioning of our partnership with Brazilian agriculture or as criticism of it,' the company noted.

The retailer said it was proud to be a leading partner and a historical promoter of Brazilian agriculture.

Brazilian meatpackers stopped supplying meat to Carrefour Brazil after Bompard's statement on keeping South American meat off its shelves in France sparked a backlash among meat producers.

In October, Carrefour reported improved performance in the third quarter of its financial year, as consumer behaviour continued to recover across France and Europe.

The company was boosted by the performance of Carrefour-branded products, which accounted for 36% of food sales during the quarter.