52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

China's Pork Consumption Has No More Room To Grow, Says Researcher

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
China's Pork Consumption Has No More Room To Grow, Says Researcher

There is no more room for growth in Chinese pork consumption in the near future, Zhu Zengyong, a researcher with the state-backed Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences said.

A rise in demand from the world's biggest pork consumer had propelled the expansion and modernisation of hog farms but consumption took a downturn in recent years due to a weakening economy, leading to a surplus that has hammered prices.

Current demand in China is stable and unlikely to rise further, Zhu said in a seminar.

He said it is not advisable for companies to expand breeding sow capacity this year and should instead focus on cost reduction and improving the efficiency of breeding sows.

Beijing in 2024 lowered the national target for normal retention of breeding sows to 39 million from 41 million and issued regulations to control the nation's pig production capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pork Production

In an annual rural work policy blueprint released on Sunday (23 February), known as the No. 1 document, the State Council said it will strictly enforce and supervise pig slaughter and regulate pork production capacity.

A rise in the number of breeding sows this year could continue to pressure hog prices throughout the year, Zhu said.

Zhu forecasts pork imports to further decline in 2025 from last year's 1.07 million metric tonnes while demand for offal will remain unchanged.

China's imports of pork meat and offal had already shrunk 15.7% last year, a fourth consecutive annual decline, as the industry grappled with an oversupplied market.

Zhu expects the number of pigs slaughtered in 2025 to increase from 2024, while the average price of pigs will decrease by 10% to 20%.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Agri-Food Vision 'A Good Start'; Needs Retail, Wholesale Inclusion: EuroCommerce
Agri-Food Vision 'A Good Start'; Needs Retail, Wholesale Inclusion: EuroCommerce
2
Supply Chain

Megamark Partners With Tosca To Drive Sustainability And Efficiency
Megamark Partners With Tosca To Drive Sustainability And Efficiency
3
Supply Chain

Vandemoortele Acquires Italian Frozen Bakery Producer Lizzi
Vandemoortele Acquires Italian Frozen Bakery Producer Lizzi
4
Supply Chain

EU Countries Split Over Whether To Delay Green Reporting Rules
EU Countries Split Over Whether To Delay Green Reporting Rules
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com