Supply Chain

Colruyt's Food Service Arm Solucious To Acquire Wholesaler Délidis

By Dayeeta Das
Solucious, the food service business of Colruyt Group, has entered into an agreement with Peeters-Govers Group to acquire 100% of the shares of wholesaler Délidis.

Solucious supplies food products to professional customers throughout Belgium, the company noted.

Délidis operates in the Flanders region and is one of the leading suppliers of fresh products to professional customers in the hospitality sector.

Johan Vermeire, general manager of B2B Food Retail at Colruyt Group, stated, “Solucious wants to further its expansion, particularly in the hospitality segment. The acquisition of Délidis is, therefore, a logical step in enhancing our expertise within the rapidly consolidating Belgian food service market.”

The Acquisition

Colruyt group added that post the acquisition, both brands will continue to co-exist and strengthen each other by leveraging their unique identity.

The deal aligns with Solucious' ambition to continue its growth within the hospitality industry and Colruyt Group's long-term strategy to explore growth potential in the B2B market.

Vermeire added, “Délidis is renowned for providing top-quality meat and for expertly cutting meat to suit customer preferences. Délidis also supplies fruit and vegetables of the highest standard and provides a high level of service to their customers.

“We are convinced that Solucious and Délidis will reinforce and complement each other. Both brands will, therefore, continue to exist, ensuring customers can continue to rely on their well-known service and product range.”

Jan Peeters and Wim Peeters of Peeters-Govers Group, stated, “We look forward to combining that expertise with that of Solucious, and to serve our customers even more effectively together.

“We are also pleased that our 83 employees can continue to be part of a family business, moving from Peeters-Govers Group to Solucious.”

