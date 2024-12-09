Consum Expands Logistics Network To Castilla-La Mancha

Valencian supermarket cooperative Consum has acquired a 150,000-square-metre plot of land in the Logistics Technology Park-Noblejas, Toledo.

This move is part of Consum's broader plan to strengthen its logistics network and facilitate growth in Castilla-La Mancha, a region just an hour away from Madrid.

This latest investment follows previous acquisitions of land in Valencia and Barcelona, as well as the expansion of its logistics platform in Murcia.

The new facility in Toledo will serve as a crucial hub for Consum's operations in the region, enabling the company to better serve its customers and enhance its supply chain efficiency.

New Logistics Platform

Consum plans to construct its new logistics platform in Noblejas in phases. The completed facility will span approximately 70,000 square metres and include a fresh food centre with both cold and refrigerated storage, as well as dry storage areas for food and non-food products.

The platform will feature a 40-meter-high automated silo, office space, and auxiliary buildings, and incorporate cutting-edge energy-efficient technologies to meet Consum's sustainability goals. The company aims to have the facility fully operational by the second half of 2026.

Consum currently operates six logistics platforms strategically located across Spain. Two of these platforms are in Catalonia (El Prat de Llobregat and Zona Franca), while three are in the Valencian Community (Silla, Quart de Poblet, and Ribarroja).

The remaining platform is in Murcia (Las Torres de Cotillas), which was recently expanded with a €50 million investment. This expanded platform now supplies supermarkets in Castilla-La Mancha and the eastern region of Andalusia.

Consum currently operates 87 stores in Castilla-La Mancha, including both company-owned supermarkets and franchised Charter stores, concentrated in areas near Valencia and Murcia. The company sources approximately €145 million worth of products from local suppliers.

Network Expansion

In the near future, Consum intends to open a new supermarket in Albacete city, one of the 15 new stores planned for this year. This expansion follows the opening of three new stores in the region last year: Villanueva de los Infantes and Tomelloso in Ciudad Real province, and Villarrobledo in Albacete province.

Consum has recently expanded its operations by acquiring nine supermarkets from Kuups Design International. Seven of these supermarkets are located in the Valencian Community (Aldaia, Alaquàs, Massanassa, Sueca, Gandia, Xàtiva, and Torrevieja), one in Catalonia (Amposta), and one in the Region of Murcia (Caravaca de la Cruz).

With this acquisition, Consum's network now comprises 933 supermarkets, including both company-owned stores and franchised Charter stores. These stores are spread across Catalonia, the Valencian Community, the Region of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia, and Aragon.