COP29: US-UAE Climate-Friendly Farming Partnership Grows To $29bn

Funding for a climate-friendly farming effort led by the US and United Arab Emirates has reached $29.2 billion (€27.6 billion), the countries announced on Monday (18 November) at the COP29 climate summit in Baku.

The Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) was launched in 2021. Under the programme, governments, companies, and non-government organisations pledge funding for projects to reduce the climate impact of agriculture and to make farming more resilient to the impacts of global warming.

Food systems account for about a third of human-made greenhouse gas emissions, according to the United Nations. That includes emissions related to farming and land use, producing crops and livestock, and energy used in processing and transportation.

Prosperity And Resilience

"We recognise that investment in agricultural research and development has long been a driver of prosperity and resilience, and it has never been more important, as agriculture and food systems around the world face a range of unprecedented challenges," said US Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

Planned as a five-year initiative, the AIM for Climate programme will end in 2025.

Nearly 130 projects have been announced with more than 800 partners with the aims of supporting small farmers, reducing methane emissions, and advancing research and technological innovation in farming.

AIM for Climate had secured $17 billion (€16.1 billion) in funding at last year's COP28, and $8 billion (€7.6 billion) at COP27.

Fast-rising methane emissions could undermine efforts to limit global warming by mid-century, prompting scientists and policymakers to urge aggressive action to curb output of the potent greenhouse gas. Here is why controlling methane emissions is so important.

