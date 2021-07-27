ESM Magazine

COVID-19 Has Revealed That Global Supply Chains Are A House Of Cards: Analysis

Published on Jul 27 2021

The coronavirus pandemic has laid bare many uncomfortable truths regarding society’s overall preparedness for low-probability but high-impact events, especially global ones.

These range from issues pertaining exclusively to pandemic readiness – like the capacity to produce personal protective equipment, ventilators, sanitiser and vaccines – to matters that are considerably less esoteric, like the ability of global supply chains to operate regardless of the various stresses put upon them.

The latter goes far beyond the toilet paper supply issue experienced early in the pandemic. It expands to include a whole range of products like lumber and other building materials, tools, foodstuffs, seeds, furniture, cleaning supplies, aluminum cans, jars, pools and pool equipment, chemicals, bicycles, camping gear, household appliances and replacement parts of all kinds.

In many cases supply chains have been simultaneously squeezed on both ends — supply and demand.

Serbian Retail Market Worth €4.8bn, Delhaize Biggest Player

Embracing Sustainability Post-COVID – How Retailers Can Respond

Putin's Drive To Tame Food Prices Threatens Grain Sector

'Strong Headwind' In Infant Nutrition Impacts FrieslandCampina In H1

Coffee Prices Surge Amid Unusual Cold Weather In Brazil Tue, 27 Jul 2021

Beer Drought A Possibility In UK, Trade Union Unite Warns Mon, 26 Jul 2021

China's Soybean Imports To Slow In Late 2021 Fri, 23 Jul 2021

Jumbo To Expand Nieuwegein Distribution Centre Fri, 23 Jul 2021

