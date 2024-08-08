Covirán Implements Measures To Meet Increased Demand In Summer

Spanish retail cooperative Covirán has implemented measures to ensure the continuous supply of food items as it anticipates an increase in demand with the arrival of tourists in summer.

Covirán has activated an advanced inventory and warehouse management system across its logistics network comprising 27 platforms – 24 in Spain and three in Portugal.

The initiative will ensure that there is no shortage of supplies across its store network in tourist and rural areas.

The cooperative retailer operates 2,535 supermarkets in all the autonomous communities of Spain and the districts of Portugal.

President of Covirán, José Antonio Benito, stated, "We make sure that, both in busy tourist towns and in rural areas, our customers have access to the products that are most consumed in summer. It is our responsibility to serve these communities, adapting to their seasonal needs."

Logistical Restructuring

In recent years, the cooperative retailer carried out a logistical restructuring of its operations to reduce delivery and supply times for goods.

Around 90% of the time, Covirán purchases goods from local suppliers as it seeks to contribute to the local economy in the areas where it operates.

It has also implemented measures to modernise its warehouses to maintain the quality and freshness of food items, including perishable products such as fruit, vegetables, meat and fish.

Consumer Trends

During summer, consumers prefer cool and refreshing products and the retailer witnesses an increase in the sales of fresh products, drinks, ice cream, cold desserts, snacks, dried fruit and nuts.

The retailer is reorganising the store display to highlight seasonal products and attract the attention of consumers.

"We want to provide the best service and the highest quality products to all our customers, ensuring that everyone enjoys an exceptional shopping experience," Benito added.

The company reported reported a 3.2% increase in gross sales, to €1.8 billion, in its 2023 financial year.