Croatia's Studenac To Open Distribution Centre Next Year

Croatian retailer Studenac has announced that it plans to open a new distribution centre near the capital, Zagreb, to support its continued expansion.

The new facility, located in Velika Gorica, will cover 36,000 square metres, and in time will create 500 new jobs, the retailer said.

Studenac, which is Croatia's largest retailer by store count, operates a central distribution centre in Dugopolje, near the coastal city of Split, which supports cross-dock operations in Zadar. It also operates semi cross-docks in Dubrovnik, Pazin, Zagreb and Kutina.

'Greatest Possible Efficiency'

“As we implement our growth strategy, we continue to invest across our business to ensure we continue meeting our customers’ expectations for high quality and fresh products," commented Dragan Baškarad, a member of the Studenac management board.

"We expect that the solutions we’re deploying in the new centre will ensure the greatest possible efficiency all along our supply chain.”

According to the retailer, which has tripled its store count over the past three years, largely as a result of acquisitions, the Velika Gorica location offers 'excellent' road connections, with the planned facility set to feature a new Warehouse Management System (WMS) to integrate all operations, and an automatic replenishment system.

It also plans to integrate environmentally-friendly solutions at the facility, including solar panels on the roof and a comprehensive waste management system.

'A Significant Step Forward'

“The construction of this distribution centre is another significant step forward in our operations,” added Studenac CEO Michal Senczuk. "Logistics is one of the company's competitive advantages, and we intend to use it as a foundation to further develop our network, continuing to roll out our concept of proximity stores.”

As of the end of 2023, Studenac managed more than 1,250 stores across Croatia, boasting more than 6,000 employees. The new facility is being developed in cooperation with real estate company Log Expert and with the support of Graphene Partners.