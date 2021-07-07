Danone Production Site In Brazil Earns Carbon Trust Certification

Published on Jul 7 2021 1:59 PM in Supply Chain tagged: Brazil / Danone / Environment / Carbon Trust

Danone’s specialised nutrition production site in Brazil has earned Carbon Trust certification based on the three environmental goals of carbon neutrality, water reduction, and zero-waste to landfill.

Danone added that it is the company’s first production facility to meet its sustainability goals across the three areas.

The achievement marks a step forward in Danone’s sustainability agenda, which includes net-zero carbon emissions across its entire value chain by 2050.

'Sustainability At Its Core'

Edson Higo, CEO of Danone Brazil, said, “Danone has had sustainability at its core since day one, as reflected in our investment into local communities, the commitment of our employees, and our collaboration with partners.

“We are proud that this work has been certified by the Carbon Trust with this triple certification in Poços de Caldas and look forward to the next steps on our journey to achieve zero net carbon emissions by 2050.”

Located in Poços de Caldas in Brazil, the facility manufactures milk formula and medical nutrition products.

Carbon Trust is an independent global climate change and sustainability consultancy.

Highlights Of The Facility

The facility in Brazil operates entirely on renewable electricity, partly generated by the 1,500 solar panels covering parking lots and walkways at the plant.

The remaining direct carbon emissions of the plant, as well as those resulting from employee commutes, have been fully offset by supporting conservation projects developed by BioFilica, a Brazilian company focused on forest management and conservation.

The Poços de Caldas site features a state-of-the-art rainwater collection and treatment system that harvests around 4 million litres of rainwater per year.

It ensures that the site is self-sufficient in meeting its water requirements, which, in turn, protects local water resources.

The facility has also minimised its waste generation, and through proper segregation of waste, it aims to maximise recycling and ensure that 100% of all waste generated is recovered.

Other Achievements

In March of this year, Danone Brazil became the first large food and beverage company in Brazil to obtain the B CorpTM certification.

Higo stated, “Danone Brazil’s B Corp certification and the achievement at our Specialised Nutrition production site are key milestones in our journey to meet company-wide environmental goals, but not the final destination.

“We will continue to focus further efficiency efforts and investments on all our production sites in Brazil to create sustainable value for all and protect our planet.”