Danone Spain Unveils Plan For 'Yoghurt Of The Future'

Danone Spain has proposed a five-step strategy to address the future needs of the yoghurt category by advancing the transformation of its entire value chain from the source.

The plan includes sourcing from farms with lower CO2 emissions; introducing new packaging models that are 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable; switching to renewable energy for the entire production chain; implementing measures to present waste across the value chain; and investing in quality yoghurts with essential nutrients.

The food giant added that it has already reduced CO2 emissions on its farms by 20% in the last five years and aims to reduce it by up to 37% by 2030.

Silvia Canals, head of sustainability at Danone Iberia, stated, "The future of yoghurt is healthy and sustainable because less is more: less environmental impact, more nutrition.

"For Danone, the essential thing is to take care of families and offer the best products for people and the planet, and that starts in the field, on our family farms. Because the better off our cows are, the more nutritious our yoghurt will be. It is a process that runs through our entire value chain until it reaches homes."

Strategic Transformation

For the past ten years, Danone has implemented a strategic transformation of its agricultural and livestock model and has helped it to become one of the first food companies with greenhouse gas reduction plans – including agricultural emissions – approved by SBTi.

It is also the first and only food company with a methane reduction commitment aligned with the COP26 Global Methane Pledge.

François Lacombe, CEO of Danone Iberia, stated, "Danone is an innovative and collaborative leader in the dairy sector. So today, we have shown how we are responding to the demands of our consumers for a more sustainable agri-food industry by continuing to lead the way for a more healthy and sustainable transition."

"The agricultural and livestock model that we promote requires the commitment of multiple actors throughout the chain with whom we can move forward together not only in supporting all our partners in this transition over the coming years, but also in ensuring that our efforts have a real impact on the health of the planet and our consumers."