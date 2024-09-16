DIA To Invest €200m In Meat From Spanish Suppliers In 2024

DIA will purchase meat worth €200 million from Spanish suppliers in 2024 as part of its commitment to focus on regional livestock.

The initiative is part of DIA's commitment to boost the local economy and support businesses in rural areas by collaborating with a network of 58 national and regional livestock farmers.

The company seeks to generate local employment and promote entrepreneurship, as well as ensure a steady supply of meat products for consumers at affordable prices.

Last year, DIA purchased 53,000 tonnes of meat from Spanish suppliers worth €180 million.

'Sustainable Value Chain'

José Manuel Blanco, director of fresh produce at DIA Spain, stated, "As a relevant socio-economic player, DIA assumes its responsibility to offer quality products to all Spanish households, as well as to contribute to revitalising the communities and neighbourhoods where we operate, boosting local commerce.

"The decision to work exclusively with national suppliers from whom we purchase 100% of our own-brand meat is in line with this commitment, allowing us to contribute to a more sustainable value chain while guaranteeing the freshness of our products."

The presence of meat and associated products increased by 6.4% in Spanish shopping baskets, according to the latest food consumption report published by the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA).

Currently, DIA offers around 80 products of Spanish origin under its own-brand meat range, Selección de Dia.

The sales of own-brand meat products at DIA, including poultry (chicken and turkey), rabbit, pork, beef and processed meat products, have seen an increase over the years with chicken sales increasing by 8%.

