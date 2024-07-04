52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Diageo Commences Construction Of Carbon-Neutral Brewery In Kildare

By Dayeeta Das
Spirits giant Diageo has commenced the construction of a new carbon-neutral brewery in Kildare, Ireland.

The new facility, located at Littleconnell, Newbridge, will brew lagers and ales including Rockshore, Harp, Hop House 13, Smithwick’s, Kilkenny and Carlsberg, according to a statement from Enterprise Ireland.

It will create up to 1000 jobs both onsite and offsite during the construction phase.

Colin O'Brien, category head of global beer supply at Diageo said, “Following the announcement of our plans to construct this new brewery in 2022, we are delighted to have reached this significant landmark through the beginning of construction works. As a global business, this new brewery is a major development for Diageo in Ireland and around the world.

“It [will help] us continue to produce some of the world’s most recognisable beer brands and sets new standards for sustainable production in keeping with our ‘Society 2030: Spirit of Progress’ commitments to become net-zero in our direct operations.”

The new facility will be the second largest brewing operation in Ireland after St. James’s Gate with a capacity of 2 million hectolitres, and support the growth of Diageo's beer brands in Ireland.

Renewable Energy

The Guinness maker plans to use 100% renewable energy at the brewery and implement state-of-the-art processes to minimise overall energy and water consumption.

It is expected to begin production in 2026 and facilitate the growth of overall beer exports from Ireland.

Minister of state for agriculture and TD for Kildare South, Martin Heydon, said, “This €200 million investment by Diageo is hugely important and is great news for Ireland’s food and drink industry and also for the local economy and community here in Kildare. I want to thank Diageo for their commitment to the local area and for the jobs and activity that this new brewery will generate.”

The project has received support from the IDA and Enterprise Ireland.

Jenny Melia, executive director of Enterprise Ireland, added, “Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting companies in the transition towards a low-carbon economy, and we are delighted to work with Diageo on this important development [...].

“Diageo continues to show leadership in investing in the highest sustainability standards, and this new brewery will make an important contribution to the local economy, supporting value-added exports, and creating high-quality jobs.”

