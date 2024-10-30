DLG Group Appoints Arla Executive Peter Giørtz-Carlsen As Group CEO

Danish farm supply company DLG Group has appointed Peter Giørtz-Carlsen as its new group chief executive, effective January 2025.

Giørtz-Carlsen serves as the chief commercial officer at dairy giant Arla and has been the vice CEO and member of its executive board.

He was instrumental in driving and executing Arla Foods' transformation strategy and ensuring value creation for farmers in the green transition.

In addition to his role at Arla Foods, he holds several external roles, including vice-chair of the European Dairy Association, vice-chair of Toms Group, and member of a London-based CEO forum of stakeholders across the UK food sector.

'An Ideal Match'

Chairman of the board of DLG Group, Niels Dengsø Jensen, commented, "Throughout his career, Peter Giørtz-Carlsen has demonstrated a marked ability to deliver results. He has extensive competencies in business transformation, and at the same time, he possesses a special blend of business acumen and strategic expertise.

"This makes him an ideal match for our group and the task ahead of us: ensuring long-term competitiveness and business development, as well as fulfilling our ambition to create value in the green transition for the benefit of our owners and customers."

Peter Giørtz-Carlsen

With business transformation as a consistent theme throughout his career, Giørtz-Carlsen led the development of Arla Foods' European business into a consolidated entity, focusing on value creation and strong customer relations.

He has been the main architect behind several strategic partnerships and has collaborated with key external stakeholders to ensure effective framework conditions and commercial development, DLG Group noted.

Dengsø Jensen added, "Peter is an engaging and value-driven leader who understands how to develop organisations across borders, and he fosters a culture of collaboration, diversity and innovation to ensure engagement and results.

"In addition, he has an in-depth knowledge of the agricultural sector and understands our roots as a cooperative. I am pleased to welcome Peter and look forward to our collaboration."

Leadership Transition

In the new role, Giørtz-Carlsen succeeds group CEO Kristian Hundebøll, who stepped down on 31 August.

Group COO, Jesper Pagh will continue as interim Group CEO until Peter Giørtz-Carlsen takes up his position in January 2025.

Pagh will also step down from his role as group COO at the beginning of 2025 to explore other opportunities outside the company. However, he will continue to represent DLG on several boards.