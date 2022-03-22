DSV Opens Warehousing Facility Near Copenhagen

Danish transport and logistics company DSV has opened a 95,000 square-metre warehouse and office premise near Copenhagen.

Along with DSV's other buildings in Hedehusene, the new warehouse will be part of one of the largest logistics centres in the Nordic Region, spanning 231,500 square metres by the end of 2022, the company noted.

DSV focused on sustainability during the construction process, and is currently testing an innovative battery solution to store energy from solar cells in the new building.

Provisional calculations from DSV's partner in the test project, Hybrid Greentech, show that the solar cell and battery solution can reduce carbon emissions by up to 42% compared to one without solar cells and battery.

The battery stores solar energy during the day, so that the energy can also be used during the evening and night.

Surplus solar energy, generated during the day, can be supplied to the national power grid.

With the current solution, the annual carbon emission reduction will amount to approximately 113 tonnes of CO2, which is equal to the annual heating and electricity consumption of 22 Danish houses of 135 square metres.

DSV Warehouse

The move to build the warehouse follows increased demand for storage space near the Greater Copenhagen region.

The new building will be the largest on DSV's plots in Hedehusene, which also houses DSV's global headquarters.

A fourth warehouse of approximately 38,000 square metres is also expected to be ready for use by the end of 2022.

Marcel Blomjous, managing director of DSV Solutions Denmark, said, "In our opinion, the overall project is one of the most ambitious warehousing and logistics projects we've seen on Danish soil in recent years.

"Especially the most recent building is huge. The warehouse is divided into multiple sections, enabling us to support many different types of customers with their warehousing needs and distribution."

Warehouse Features

One of the highlights of the warehouse is DSV's largest AutoStore installation.

AutoStore is an automated storage and picking solution utilising robotics to effectively collect goods in a three-dimensional grid structure and then deliver them at the manually operated packing station.

As the AutoStore solution will be available to multiple users at the same time, it is suited for large and small e-commerce companies that need to be able to scale their stocks quickly, depending on, for example, demand and seasonal peaks.

In other parts of the building, GMP and GDP-certified cooling and freezing facilities have been installed, allowing healthcare companies with strict storage requirements to store their products in accordance with the existing rules, and at several temperature zones extending to as low as -80 degrees Celsius.

Focus On Sustainability

The warehouse has been constructed with an overall focus on sustainable solutions as well as the reuse and recycling of materials.

Traditionally, it has been difficult to obtain sustainability certifications for warehouse buildings due to the scale of the projects, DSV noted.

However, the building has already received DGNB Silver pre-certification.

