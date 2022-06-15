Dutch Exports Increased By Almost 3% In April: CBS

The volume of Dutch exports was 2.8% higher this April compared to the same period in 2021, according to latest data from the Centraal Bureau voor de Statistiek (CBS).

Exports had reduced by 1.5% in the previous month, the CBS noted.

More metal and chemical products were exported in April in particular.

Meanwhile, the volume of goods imports was 1.6% higher in this period compared with April 2021.

CBS Predicts A Decline In June

According to the CBS Export Radar, conditions for exports in June are less favourable than in April.The growth of German industrial production has slowed down and is set to decline.

Both German producer confidence and the eurozone producer confidence were much less positive than in previous months.

As of January 2022, the data observation and processing of the International Trade in Goods statistic has been renewed, the CBS noted.

As a result, the growth of imports and exports compared to a year earlier is surrounded by greater uncertainty than usual.

Recently, the CBS revealed that the country's retail trade increased by 8.8% in March 2022 compared to the same period last year.

However, the mood among Dutch consumers continued to deteriorate during the month, with consumer confidence almost at its lowest level ever.

