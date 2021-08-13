ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

EU Exports To Britain Rise As They Fall With Rest Of The World

Published on Aug 13 2021 12:13 PM in Supply Chain tagged: UK / EU / exports / Eurostat

EU Exports To Britain Rise As They Fall With Rest Of The World

European Union exports to Britain rose solidly in June from May, data released by the European Union statistics office showed on Friday, contrasting with a slight drop in the bloc's exports to the rest of the world.

Eurostat said that EU's seasonally adjusted exports to Britain, which left the EU's single market at the start of the year, increased by 4.7% in June on the month, whereas imports from the UK were 'nearly unchanged'.

The EU's growth in exports to Britain coincided with a 0.6% drop in the bloc's exports to the rest of the world on the month, Eurostat said.

On the year, non adjusted figures showed that the 27-country bloc recorded in June a 22.3% increase in exports for a total volume of €188.3 billion ($221.1 billion), and a 29.6% rise in imports resulting in a trade surplus of €14.8 billion, down from €20 billion in June 2020.

The smaller euro zone, which comprises 19 of the 27 EU members, recorded a nearly 22% increase of exports and a rise of almost 17% in imports on the month which resulted in a €18.1 billion surplus in June from €7.5 billion in May. In June 2020, the euro zone surplus was €20 billion.

Trade With Britain

In the first half of the year, EU imports of goods from Britain were nearly 20% below their levels in the same period of 2020 and in June and May were also lower than volumes recorded at the end of last year, Eurostat data showed.

The figures were at odds with data released on Thursday by the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) which showed British exports to the European Union in May and June exceeded their levels immediately before it left the single market at the start of this year, excluding volatile trade in precious metals.

The discrepancy is partly due to a change in the way Eurostat calculates trade with Britain after Brexit.

When Britain was still part of the EU's single market, all goods which moved from Britain to an EU member state were treated as British exports.

But since the start of the year, goods which had an origin outside Britain - for example, goods made in China which are shipped into Britain and then on to the Netherlands - are now treated as imports from China rather than from Britain.

Advertisement

"Statistics Eurostat publishes for 2021 are not on the same basis as statistics for previous years," the ONS said last month.

"The larger falls seen in the Eurostat data over this time period will reflect not only changes in trade, but also the fact that imports are being recorded as being from different countries than was previously the case," it added.

Eurostat agreed with this interpretation of its data.

Change In Methodology

Partly due to this change in methodology, non seasonally adjusted figures published by Eurostat on Friday showed EU countries imported from Britain in the January-June period goods worth €65.9 billion, 18.2% less than the imports recorded in the same period last year.

Exports instead rose by 5.5%, leading to an EU trade surplus with Britain of 69.6 billion euros in June, Eurostat said.

Eurostat figures show that in June the EU imported from Britain goods worth 12.6 billion euros and in May 11.5 billion euros, down from imports worth over 15 billion euros in each month of the last quarter of 2020.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain stories, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

McColl's Posts ‘Resilient Results’ With Continued LFL Sales Growth In H1

McColl's Posts ‘Resilient Results’ With Continued LFL Sales Growth In H1
Ferrero Rocher, Rafaello Now Available As Chocolate Bars

Ferrero Rocher, Rafaello Now Available As Chocolate Bars
Brexit Has 'Significantly Altered' Irish-British Freight Traffic: Report

Brexit Has 'Significantly Altered' Irish-British Freight Traffic: Report
Sporting Summer Lifts Consumer Spending In UK

Sporting Summer Lifts Consumer Spending In UK
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Olam Seeks To Raise $3bn For IPO Of Food Ingredients Unit: Sources Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Olam Seeks To Raise $3bn For IPO Of Food Ingredients Unit: Sources
Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Brazil's BRF Posts Net Loss Of $45.7m In Second Quarter
Brexit Has 'Significantly Altered' Irish-British Freight Traffic: Report Fri, 13 Aug 2021

Brexit Has 'Significantly Altered' Irish-British Freight Traffic: Report
Barry Callebaut To Track Sustainability In Coconut Supply Chain Thu, 12 Aug 2021

Barry Callebaut To Track Sustainability In Coconut Supply Chain
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN