52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

EU Governments Fail To Agree On Gene-Editing Rules

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
EU Governments Fail To Agree On Gene-Editing Rules

A last-ditch attempt by EU governments to break a deadlock over relaxing regulations on gene-edited crops failed after countries including Poland rejected changes to the text that exempted patented seeds from the measure.

The text for so-called new genomic techniques (NGT), which would be the foundation of negotiations with the European Parliament before the law could take effect, was withdrawn from Wednesday's agenda after it emerged in preliminary talks that there was insufficient support to reach a qualified majority, according to an EU official.

Poland and others declined to back the modified text despite efforts to assuage concerns that the patenting of seeds produced using NGT would not provide equal access to the technology for small- and medium-sized producers.

The new draft rules by Belgium presented this week sought to separate NGT technology from regulations covering traditional GMOs and also wanted any patented NGT seeds to still fall under the strictest GMO rules, according to an EU source.

Poland's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

NGT Technology

The EU parliament endorsed NGT technology in February but for the proposal to relax regulations to go ahead, lawmakers and governments would have to align their respective texts first.

Unlike GMO, NGT can edit the genetic material of an organism without introducing foreign DNA.

Its proponents say it effectively accelerates mutations that can occur naturally over time, and can develop varieties that could reduce pesticide use and make crops more drought-resistant and nutritious. Critics say it is no different to GMO and could damage fragile ecosystems and affect people's health.

Cesar Gonzalez of Brussels-based Euroseeds, an association representing European seed businesses, said the failure to reach a consensus would imply a delay of at least a year in approving any legislation since the EU's rotating presidency will be led by Hungary and Poland, both of which oppose the legislation.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the meantime, the EU may struggle to identify imported products developed using NGT because they won't have foreign DNA that can be used to identify them.

"It's a disadvantage for those here and an advantage for the others," Gonzalez said.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

EU's Agricultural Prices Ease Towards Pre-War Levels In Q1: Eurostat
EU's Agricultural Prices Ease Towards Pre-War Levels In Q1: Eurostat
2
Supply Chain

EU To Vote On Gene Editing Of Crops, Patent Exception Could Persuade Poland
EU To Vote On Gene Editing Of Crops, Patent Exception Could Persuade Poland
3
Supply Chain

Denmark Will Be First To Impose CO2 Tax On Farms, Government Says
Denmark Will Be First To Impose CO2 Tax On Farms, Government Says
4
Supply Chain

Hot Spell Hits Summer Crops In East Europe, But A Relief In Northwest
Hot Spell Hits Summer Crops In East Europe, But A Relief In Northwest

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores
By Editorial

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts
By Editorial
See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com