52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Europe Plans To Ease Sustainability Reporting Rules To Compete Globally

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Europe Plans To Ease Sustainability Reporting Rules To Compete Globally

The European Commission plans to loosen its rules on corporate sustainability reporting and supply chain transparency, it said, in a bid to make Europe more competitive with the United States and China.

The plans - or 'Simplification Omnibus' - are part of a wider package of reforms aimed at helping make Europe's companies more competitive, and they include incentives to encourage industry to decarbonise and measures to lower energy costs.

European businesses may cheer after long complaining that tight regulations and bureaucracy hampered their ability to compete globally, but opponents of the new deregulation drive said it 'guts corporate accountability'.

In the US, President Donald Trump has been rolling back regulation to spur growth.

But even as it loosens its reporting rules around green policies, the EU executive said the European Union would stand firm on its net zero emission targets and other climate goals.

ADVERTISEMENT

"EU companies will benefit from streamlined rules," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.

"This will make life easier for our businesses while ensuring we stay firmly on course toward our decarbonisation goals. And more simplification is on the way."

The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, aims to reduce reporting burdens by 25% in an initial wave of measures in the first half of 2025 - which it said would translate into savings of €40 billion ($42 billion) for European companies.

Clean Industrial Deal

The Commission also set out a 'Clean Industrial Deal', a second pillar of the competitiveness plan, designed to support energy-intensive industries facing high costs and heavy bureaucracy as they fight for market share with global rivals.

ADVERTISEMENT

It also aims to boost the clean tech sector.

The EU targets net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

The Clean Industrial Deal proposes making €100 billion ($105 billion) available to support EU-made clean manufacturing, streamlining public procurement processes and simplifying state aid rules to give Europe's ailing industries a boost.

Businesses and industry lobby groups frequently complain that bureaucratic processes in the EU hold back the bloc compared with the US and China, which have faster-growing economies.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's a machine we have created in Brussels - I don't know if we need a DOGE programme - plenty of civil servants, which are in fact there to create regulations. That's a problem," TotalEnergies boss Patrick Pouyanne said this month, referring to the US Department of Government Efficiency, which is overseeing a sweeping government cost-cutting programme.

"It's a question, can Europeans really re-think their own model?" he added.

Lighter-Touch Bureaucracy

The 'omnibus' proposes easing the rules on how businesses report the environmental and social impact (CSRD) of their activities as well as supply chain due diligence rules (CSDDD).

The plans exempt any company with fewer than 1,000 employees from the CSRD rules: roughly 80% of the companies currently covered by the directive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The due diligence law, meanwhile, will be delayed by a year until 2028 and will only require companies to make environmental and human rights checks on their direct suppliers rather than along their entire supply chain.

Critics said the Commissions plans threw Europe into reverse and threatened to erase years of hard-fought gains in sustainability and green transition leadership.

"This will risk creating a disastrous lack of ESG data across the region: a nightmare for responsible investors and consumers. This new package guts corporate accountability," said Giorgia Ranzato, sustainable finance manager at environmental campaign group T&E.

The Commission also announced plans it said would exempt about 90% of importers from its planned carbon border tariff on the grounds that their imports accounted for only 1% of emissions covered by the policy.

The walk-back on ESG rules has met sharp resistance from environmental campaigners, some investors and EU lawmakers.

The proposed changes must win support from the European Parliament and a reinforced majority of the 27 EU member states, meaning there may still be changes.

"They do not simply lower the level of ambition, they eliminate it," Socialist EU lawmakers said in a 20 February letter to Von der Leyen.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

EU Will Ask India To Cut Tariffs On Cars, Wine To Boost Ties
EU Will Ask India To Cut Tariffs On Cars, Wine To Boost Ties
2
Supply Chain

Fonterra Announces Funding Initiative To Reduce On-Farm Emissions
Fonterra Announces Funding Initiative To Reduce On-Farm Emissions
3
Supply Chain

China's Pork Consumption Has No More Room To Grow, Says Researcher
China's Pork Consumption Has No More Room To Grow, Says Researcher
4
Supply Chain

Agri-Food Vision 'A Good Start'; Needs Retail, Wholesale Inclusion: EuroCommerce
Agri-Food Vision 'A Good Start'; Needs Retail, Wholesale Inclusion: EuroCommerce

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com