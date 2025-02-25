52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Fonterra Announces Funding Initiative To Reduce On-Farm Emissions

By Alexandru Negrici

Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Fonterra Announces Funding Initiative To Reduce On-Farm Emissions

New Zealand's Fonterra, a dairy co-operative owned by thousands of farming families, has announced new funding measures for the 2025/26 season, aimed at reducing on-farm emissions.

Under the new measures, effective 1 June 2025, farms that meet specified emissions-related criteria will receive an additional payment ranging between NZ$ 0.01 and NZ$ 0.05 per kilogram of milk solids (kgMS). 

The company added that its newly announced initiative is part of an update to its existing Co-operative Difference framework and will be funded through separate agreements with Mars and Nestlé.

Funding from these partners will be divided into two streams: one offering access to on-farm tools and services to improve emissions efficiency, and the other providing an extra emissions incentive payment of between NZ$0.10 and NZ$ 0.25 per kgMS for farms with the lowest emissions footprints within the co-operative. 

Fonterra CEO, Miles Hurrell highlighted,We’re growing relationships with customers who value the hard work farmers put into producing sustainable, high-quality milk, along with the co-op’s quality of on-farm data and ongoing commitment to improvement”.  

ADVERTISEMENT

How Many Farmers Would Be Eligible?

Based on data from the previous season, approximately 5,000 farms are expected to qualify for this payment.

Fonterra estimates that around 87% of farmers could be eligible for on-farm solutions, while between 300 and 350 farms could qualify for the additional incentive payment.

In addition to the new payments, Fonterra’s Climate Roadmap will remain a central component of its sustainability efforts, with a target to reduce on-farm emissions by 30% by 2030 from a 2018 baseline and achieve net zero by 2050.

Previous Initiatives

Previously, Fonterra has collaborated with Mars and Nestlé for various initiatives, including pilots and programmes aimed at enhancing farm efficiency and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mars has supported Fonterra farmers through initiatives such as the Mars Tools and Services pilot and the Greener Choices programme, while Nestlé’s earlier partnership efforts included the Net Zero Pilot Dairy Farm in Taranaki, New Zealand. 

Both companies claim to continue to support Fonterra’s sustainability actions as part of their broader commitments to reducing emissions in their respective supply chains.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

China's Pork Consumption Has No More Room To Grow, Says Researcher
China's Pork Consumption Has No More Room To Grow, Says Researcher
2
Supply Chain

Agri-Food Vision 'A Good Start'; Needs Retail, Wholesale Inclusion: EuroCommerce
Agri-Food Vision 'A Good Start'; Needs Retail, Wholesale Inclusion: EuroCommerce
3
Supply Chain

Megamark Partners With Tosca To Drive Sustainability And Efficiency
Megamark Partners With Tosca To Drive Sustainability And Efficiency
4
Supply Chain

Vandemoortele Acquires Italian Frozen Bakery Producer Lizzi
Vandemoortele Acquires Italian Frozen Bakery Producer Lizzi

Partner Content

Smart Trolleys: A Winning Formula For Grocers
By Editorial

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com