52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Fortenova To Negotiate Sale Of Its Agriculture Division With Podravka

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Fortenova To Negotiate Sale Of Its Agriculture Division With Podravka

Fortenova Group has signed an exclusive agreement with Podravka d.d. to negotiate the sale of its agriculture division.

The decision follows the assessment of the binding offers received by Fortenova for the divestment of the unit, the company noted.

As part of the agreement, Fortenova will continue the negotiation process on closing a sale-purchase agreement exclusively with Podravka.

'Strategic Partner'

The Croatian conglomerate's agriculture division comprises the companies Belje, PIK Vinkovci, Vupik, Energija Gradec, Belje Agro-Vet and Felix.

Besides offering the highest price, Podravka’s bid also meets the criteria set in the transaction as the 'most desirable strategic partner' for these companies, according to Fortenova.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fabris Peruško, chief executive and board member of Fortenova, explained, "We entered the interest gauging process for the agriculture division divestment with a view to maximising the value and identifying potential partners who would be able to guarantee the development and sustainability of this nationally important industry and securing the further development of its operations and employment, the result thereof being the economic prosperity of the entire region of Slavonia and Baranja. We have found precisely such a partner for our agricultural companies in Podravka."

'The Best Possible Decision'

Peruško added, "Podravka’s additional advantage is the fact that with it we would gain a strategic partner that would continue to provide high-quality domestic raw materials for further processing and production for PIK Vrbovec and the entire Fortenova Group system.

"Therefore, I am sure that by selecting Podravka as our exclusive partner to negotiate the details of the sale-purchase agreement, we have made the best possible decision not only for the agricultural companies and our employees, but for all other stakeholders as well."

The deal is subject to approvals from the market competition authorities, the company added.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Migros Teams Up With WITRON For Omnichannel Distribution Centre In Neuendorf
Migros Teams Up With WITRON For Omnichannel Distribution Centre In Neuendorf
2
Supply Chain

Bunge, Viterra Offer To Sell EU Assets Seeking EU Approval For Merger
Bunge, Viterra Offer To Sell EU Assets Seeking EU Approval For Merger
3
Features

A New Era Of Risk Management: Preparing For The Unpredictable
A New Era Of Risk Management: Preparing For The Unpredictable
4
Supply Chain

Brazil Coffee Harvest Advances Quickly, Lower Yields Reported
Brazil Coffee Harvest Advances Quickly, Lower Yields Reported
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com