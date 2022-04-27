Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Freight Forwarder DSV Lifts 2022 Outlook, Says Exiting Russia

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Freight forwarder DSV raised its outlook for 2022 on Wednesday and posted forecast-beating first-quarter operating profit as new lockdowns in China and the war in Ukraine will add pressure to already challenged freight markets.

The shipping industry has seen record profits as a surge in consumer demand, pandemic-related bottlenecks in US and Chinese ports and more recently an airspace closure following Russia's invasion of Ukraine prompted a spike in freight rates.

"I don't think there has ever been higher congestion than we see right now. It is adding pressure and the volumes are falling," chief financial officer Jens Lund told Reuters.

Lund referred to China's comprehensive COVID-19 curbs which has clogged highway and ports and shut factories.

In addition, the closure of Russian airspace has reduced available air freight capacity between Asia and Europe while many Ukrainian truck drivers have returned home, putting further pressure on an already tight labour market.

Shipments To Russia Suspended

DSV, the world's third-largest freight forwarder, suspended all shipments to Russia in March except for medical supplies after Russia started what it calls a 'special operation' to disarm Ukraine and protect it from fascists.

Lund said the firm was now in the process of exiting Russia completely and would hand over the business to the local management.

Shares in DSV rose around 3% in early trading after it reported first-quarter operating profit before special items of DKK 6.5 billion ($927.71 million), well above the DKK 5.3 billion expected by 13 analysts in a company poll.

The company, which has grown its business through acquisitions, now expects earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items in the range of DKK 21-23 billion this year up from a previous forecast of DKK 18-20 billion.

Read More: DSV Opens Warehousing Facility Near Copenhagen

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest supply chain news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Food, Fuel Price Shocks From Ukraine War To Last At Least Three Years: World Bank
2
Supply Chain

Port Of Rotterdam Feels Impact Of Sanctions On Russia
3
Supply Chain

Maersk Raises Profit Guidance, Says Shipping Boom Will Stabilise In H2
4
Supply Chain

Sainsbury’s Offers Financial Support To Pork Farmers
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com