52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

French Farmers Plan Protests Against Mercosur Deal Next Week

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
French Farmers Plan Protests Against Mercosur Deal Next Week

Farmers are planning protests from Monday (18 November) to oppose the EU-Mercosur free trade agreement, saying increased imports from South America will hurt the European Union's agriculture, the head of France's largest farm lobby FNSEA said.

This comes as farmers in Belgium have called for demonstrations close to the EU headquarters in Brussels on Wednesday (13 November).

"This trade agreement, which links part of the South American states to Europe, risks having dramatic consequences for agriculture," FNSEA's Arnaud Rousseau told France Inter radio.

"So we will be in all regions from Monday, for a few days, to make the voice of France heard at the time of the G20 in Brazil, and we hope that all the European countries will join us because the subject is not a country, a French subject, it is a European subject," he added.

Protests

However, French farmers do not intend to block roads and highways as they had done last year when anger at competition from cheaper imports, including from EU ally Ukraine, and a regulatory burden had led to large-scale protests across the EU.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are not here to bother the French people, we are here to tell them that we are proud to feed them and that continuing to produce in France," he added.

The country's agriculture minister, Annie Genevard, called the planned free trade deal between South American countries and the EU "a bad agreement," on Sunday as it would allow the entry into the country of "99,000 tonnes of beef, 180,000 tonnes of sugar and similar quantities of poultry meat" and would create damaging competition for local producers.

Weather-hit harvests and outbreaks of livestock disease along with political deadlock after a snap election at the start of summer have added to the grievances among French farmers.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

COP29: How Methane Emissions Threaten Climate Goals
COP29: How Methane Emissions Threaten Climate Goals
2
Supply Chain

Tyson Foods Beats Profit Estimates In Fourth Quarter
Tyson Foods Beats Profit Estimates In Fourth Quarter
3
Supply Chain

Nestlé, P&G Investigate Palm Oil Sourcing After Environmetal Group's Deforestation Report
Nestl&eacute;, P&amp;G Investigate Palm Oil Sourcing After Environmetal Group's Deforestation Report
4
Supply Chain

Parcel Locker Firm InPost Delivers 33.4% Rise In Q3 Earnings
Parcel Locker Firm InPost Delivers 33.4% Rise In Q3 Earnings
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com