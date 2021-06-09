ESM Magazine

Frito-Lay To Expand Texas Plant, Create New Jobs

Published on Jun 9 2021 11:59 AM in Supply Chain tagged: PepsiCo / Frito-Lay / Texas / Funyuns

Snack manufacturer and PepsiCo subsidiary Frito-Lay has announced that it is to invest $200 million at its plant in Rosenberg, Texas, for an expansion project.

The investment will see the addition of two manufacturing lines for Funyuns and tortilla chips. It will also increase the capacity in its warehouse to enhance capabilities and enable future growth.

The expansion is expected to be complete by 2023, creating around 160 new, full-time jobs in the manufacturing facility.

Frito-Lay Footprint

Laura Maxwell, senior vice president of supply chain at PepsiCo Foods North America, said, "We've called Rosenberg home for nearly 40 years. Throughout that time, the support of Fort Bend County has helped us invest in the right areas so that we can continue to grow and provide jobs to the community.

"The Rosenberg site has the largest footprint of any Frito-Lay facility in Texas, producing snacks for Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Kansas and Georgia, and several other parts of the country when we hit times of peak demand. We thank Fort Bend County for bringing investments like this to life."

Currently, the Frito-Lay Rosenberg facility employs more than 750 full-time plant and fleet associates and produces more than 117 million pounds of snacks annually.

Investment

The recent announcement is the second investment from Frito-Lay since 2019 in the Rosenberg site.

The previous investment of $138 million resulted in adding a new Cheetos line, new seasoning and packaging equipment, and a warehouse expansion project, scheduled to be complete late in 2021.

"Frito-Lay has been a long-time partner in Fort Bend County, coming to Rosenberg in 1982 with about 100 employees," said Vincent M. Morales, Jr., commissioner, Fort Bend County Commissioner's Office, Precinct One.

"They have expanded in Rosenberg over the years, choosing to grow their footprint in our community, and now have more than 700 employees – and that number will go up with this latest expansion. They are active corporate citizens, and one of our larger employers. We are proud of our partnership with Frito-Lay and thank them for their investment in Fort Bend."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

