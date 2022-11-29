From Field To Store Within 24 Hours – Cimcorp Is Ensuring Freshness For Mercadona

Cimcorp, integrator of turnkey robotic handling solutions, and Mercadona, one of Spain’s leading grocery retailers, are celebrating the successful launch of a third large logistics centre featuring Cimcorp automation.

Following the beginning of operations in Zaragoza and San Isidro in 2021, the strategic Parc Sagunt facility started operations in the first week of May 2022 and has been ramped up to full capacity in a controlled manner.

The announcement is part of a long partnership of co-innovation alliance between Mercadona and Cimcorp.

Cimcorp is delivering automated intralogistics systems for several Mercadona distribution centres as the grocery retailer aims to drive sustainable transformation in the food supply chain through automation.

Serving over 600 of the retailer’s 1,600 supermarkets, Cimcorp’s automated systems will ensure that fresh food items are available to some two million of the five million households that shop at Mercadona.

Cimcorp has designed reliable, lean and green automation solutions to optimise order flow in Mercadona’s logistics centres.

Optimal Freshness Through Reduced Lead Time

Cimcorp’s solution enables automatic storage, handling and order picking in different temperature zones, with data tracking and tracing and everything managed by sophisticated and integrated software to streamline processes.

The overall solution reduces order-processing time significantly, meaning shoppers can get their produce from the local fields to stores within 24 hours.

Kari Miikkulainen, Director of Warehouse & Distribution Industry Sales at Cimcorp, stated, "Our modular software is designed with unpredictability in mind. There is no place for off days in today’s hyper-evolving consumer demand.

"Our solution is designed to divide the work into sections controlled by one integrated management solution, resulting in all units working to meet our partner’s desired growth targets."

Reduction Of Overexertion

Repetitive tasks are left to the robots in Cimcorp’s new food solution, which reduces costs and enhances employee productivity and minimises possible errors in the delivery.

Through Cimcorp’s highly automated solution – providing reliable and seamless storage, picking and retrieval processes – quality is front and centre of all aspects of the material flow.

The future is in adapting to uncertainty and designing for growth and scalability, and that is what Cimcorp and Mercadona worked towards from day one with the modular automation design process.

