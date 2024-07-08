52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

German Poultry Industry Rejects VAT Increase On Meat Products

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
German Poultry Industry Rejects VAT Increase On Meat Products

The Central Association of the German Poultry Industry (ZDG) has rejected a plan outlined by the government to increase VAT on meat products.

The funds raised by the proposed tax increase will be used to restructure livestock farming.

The president of ZDG, Friedrich-Otto Ripke believes that earmarking funds collected in this way is "legally impossible" in present circumstances.

He also appealed to the federal government for "an honest debate" about the future of livestock farming.

Ripke explained, "Federal minister of agriculture Cem Özdemir must honestly admit: A VAT increase affects all meat buyers, but would currently only benefit pig farmers in terms of funding.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Long-term and legally secure financing of the restructuring of the entire livestock farming system is therefore not feasible - especially since half of the VAT revenues are allocated to the municipalities under budget law and the Bundestag has to approve the federal budget every year."

Challenges

Ripke added that animal farmers have no guarantee that funding made possible in this way would continue to flow over the long term, over 10 years or more.

Moreover, the tax-financed restructuring of livestock farming will also impact the prices of meat products.

Other EU member states are reducing taxes to ensure that food does not become more expensive, the association noted.

ADVERTISEMENT

'The federal government is on the wrong track if it only wants to provide state support for meat from the high-quality 'free-range and organic' farming system,' it stated and added that such products only have a market share of under 10%.

Elsewhere, the United Nations world food price index held steady in June, data showed, with increases in vegetable oil, sugar and dairy products offset by a fall in the price of cereals.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

India's Tea Prices Soar As Extreme Weather Slashes Output
India's Tea Prices Soar As Extreme Weather Slashes Output
2
Supply Chain

Mondelēz To Recruit 'Chocolate Tasters' In Birmingham
Mondelz To Recruit 'Chocolate Tasters' In Birmingham
3
Supply Chain

Tesco Ireland Adds 50 Biofuel-Powered Trucks To Its Fleet
Tesco Ireland Adds 50 Biofuel-Powered Trucks To Its Fleet
4
Supply Chain

World Food Prices Hold Firm In June, UN Food Agency Says
World Food Prices Hold Firm In June, UN Food Agency Says
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com