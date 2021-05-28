ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

German Traders Oppose EU's Genetic Engineering Reforms Plan

Published on May 28 2021 9:29 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Europe / Germany / GMO Food / European Commission / Agri-Foods

German Traders Oppose EU's Genetic Engineering Reforms Plan

German traders have submitted a petition opposing the EU Commission's plan to change the legal framework for genetic engineering, which could allow products from the processes of new genetic engineering techniques to enter the markets without labelling.

According to a report in the online publication rundschau.de, leading companies in the European food trade, including major international brands and also German trading companies, have called on the EU Commission to retain the tried and tested regulation of all genetically modified organisms (GMOs) in the European market.

Genetic Engineering Reforms

A study by the European Commission on new genomic techniques found that New Genomic Technique (NGT) products can contribute to sustainable agri-food systems in line with the objectives of the European Green Deal and Farm to Fork Strategy.

The commission said that further policy action should aim at enabling NGT products to contribute to sustainability, while addressing concerns.

It also emphasised that the application of NGT in the agricultural sector should not undermine other aspects of sustainable food production, such as organic agriculture.

Commissioner for health and food safety, Stella Kyriakides, said," With the safety of consumers and the environment as the guiding principle, now is the moment to have an open dialogue with citizens, Member States and the European Parliament to jointly decide the way forward for the use of these biotechnologies in the EU."

No Need For Reforms

Elsewhere, Austria-based ARGE Gentechnikfrei believes there is no need for a change as the existing rules in EU genetic engineering legislation already allow for authorisation of plants after comprehensive safety testing and risk assessment and labelling of the genetically engineered products.

According to Florian Faber, managing director of the ARGE Gentechnikfrei, even partial deregulation of genetic engineering would mean disregarding the rapidly growing food quality standard 'Ohne Gentechnik' (produced without genetic engineering) across Europe.

"It would be in total contradiction to the Green Deal and Farm to Fork, which promise better, healthier, more sustainable food and more environmental and nature protection," he added.

In Austria alone, the 'Ohne Gentechnik' sector generates an estimated €1.5 billion per year. Germany generates more than €12 billion in retail sales through these products, which comprise more than 5% of the food products.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Hilton Food Group Performs 'In Line' With Expectations

Hilton Food Group Performs 'In Line' With Expectations
CGF Forest Positive Coalition Calls For Stronger EU Laws Against ‘Imported Deforestation’

CGF Forest Positive Coalition Calls For Stronger EU Laws Against ‘Imported Deforestation’
Südzucker Upbeat On New Year, Strong EU Sugar Market Seen

Südzucker Upbeat On New Year, Strong EU Sugar Market Seen
The Economy Has Been Transformed, But Taxation Needs To Catch Up, Says EuroCommerce

The Economy Has Been Transformed, But Taxation Needs To Catch Up, Says EuroCommerce
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

EU Negotiators Fail To Agree On Farming Subsidy Reforms Fri, 28 May 2021

EU Negotiators Fail To Agree On Farming Subsidy Reforms
Coca-Cola HBC To Optimise Supply Chain With Blue Yonder Thu, 27 May 2021

Coca-Cola HBC To Optimise Supply Chain With Blue Yonder
Brazil Coffee Farmers Renegotiate Sales Contracts As Deficit Looms Thu, 27 May 2021

Brazil Coffee Farmers Renegotiate Sales Contracts As Deficit Looms
EU Begins Talks To Finalise Farm Policy Overhaul Wed, 26 May 2021

EU Begins Talks To Finalise Farm Policy Overhaul
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN