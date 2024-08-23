Global Cold Chain Foundation Launches Cold Chain Institute In Europe

The Global Cold Chain Foundation has announced the launch of the first Cold Chain Institute in Europe, which will bring together nearly 40 professionals in temperature-controlled logistics from 10 European countries.

It is set to take place in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, from 2 to 4 September.

Hands-On Training

“The Cold Chain Institute is a very comprehensive and hands-on training programme for attendees from every professional area in the cold chain sector," commented Julie Hanson, Europe director of the Global Cold Chain Alliance (pictured). "It provides the Institute’s students with unique knowledge and tools to enhance their individual specialty while developing a 360-degree understanding of the temperature-sensitive industry.

"We are proud to bring this fantastic educational opportunity to cold chain professionals in Europe, supporting talent and skills development in our crucial and growing industry.”

The Cold Chain Institute was established nearly 60 years ago by the GCCF, the research and education arm of the Global Cold Chain Alliance (GCCA). Over the years, it has trained thousands of professionals in North America, Latin America, and Australia in the safe and efficient storage and distribution of perishable goods.

Cold Chain Logistics Management

The curriculum covers key areas of cold chain logistics management and is designed for engineers, supervisors, and managers in operations, administration, engineering, IT, systems, construction, sales, marketing, and HR.

“I attended the Cold Chain Institute myself and was impressed by the quality of the courses and instructors," commented Joris Olbrechts, director of Jodifrost and Jogrex and chair of the GCCA European Logistics Council, who described it as an "exclusive programme to learn directly from industry experts, but also with and from peers from various businesses and countries. One of the most valuable takeaways from this experience is the incredibly unique networking opportunities and relationships that can be built."