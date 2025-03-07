52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Global Food Leaders Launch Charter To Promote Gender Balance In Supply Chain

By Dayeeta Das
Leaders from the food industry have launched The Food Business Charter to achieve 40% female representation across the global food value chain by 2035.

The charter, launched at the House of Lords on 6 March, has been developed by Meat Business Women in collaboration with founding signatories from nearly 20 businesses in food manufacturing, retail and foodservice supply chain.

'A Defining Moment'

Laura Ryan, global chair and founder of Meat Business Women, stated, “The Food Business Charter is a defining moment in our industry’s journey toward gender equality and a major milestone for our 10th year of Meat Business Women.

“Working with senior leaders who understand the benefits of a gender-balanced workforce, we’ve created not just a vision, but a practical roadmap for change.”

The charter ensures strategic commitment from senior leaders to address gender imbalance and attract and retain talent in the global food industry.

The initiative follows a Meat Business Women industry roundtable last year that highlighted the urgent need for action, with women representing just 33.5% of the meat industry workforce, down from 36% in 2020.

Meaningful Opportunities For Women

Ryan added, “This charter, backed by major global and European food manufacturers, retailers, and food service businesses, demonstrates our industry’s collective determination to remove barriers and create meaningful opportunities for women at all levels.”

Founding signatories of the Food Business Charter include, among others, ABP Food Group, Cargill Protein, Cranswick, Dunbia and Dawn Meats, Finnebrogue, Greencore, Hilton Foods Plc, International Procurement and Logistics (IPL), Minerva Foods Australia, and Myton Food Group and Morrisons.

The charter will be accompanied by an action planning toolkit, designed in collaboration with diversity and inclusion experts to support organisations with practical strategies to achieve the charter's ambitions.

"This isn't about setting targets – it's about transforming our industry's future to ensure it remains profitable and sustainable,” Ryan stated.

