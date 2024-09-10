Grupo IFA Top Boss Juan Manuel Morales Steps Down

Juan Manuel Morales, the general manager of Spain-based Grupo IFA, has decided to stepped down from the position after 13 years at the helm.

Manuel Morales will leave the company on 31 December 2024 to pursue new personal and professional challenges, the company added.

President of Grupo IFA, Jerónimo Martín, stated, “On behalf of myself and the entire board of directors, I deeply appreciate Juanma’s leadership and commitment during these thirteen years in which he has managed to turn this great business project into the best distribution group in southern Europe.

“His effort and loyalty to the IFA project have allowed us to be a more cohesive group and prepared for future challenges.”

Under Manuel Morales' leadership, Grupo IFA achieved a record global turnover of almost €40 billion in the 2023 financial year.

The distribution group multiplied its business volume by four in the last ten years, with a presence in Spain, Portugal and Italy.

Grupo IFA has also positioned itself as the second largest private employer in Spain and in Southern Europe, where it collectively employs 134,535 people.

He also drove various transformation projects in the company for own brands and logistics as well as sustainability and social impact projects.

Manuel Morales also serves as the president of EuroCommerce, the association representing the retail and wholesale sector in Europe.

Commenting on his departure, Manuel Morales stated, “I feel very proud of the work I have done, together with my team, over all these years, where we have managed to position IFA as the leader of food distribution in southern Europe, something unimaginable just a few years ago. [...]

“I will always be grateful to IFA for the opportunity and I will always consider it my home. I have full confidence that the project will continue to be full of success. As for me, I will begin a new stage with the aim of facing new challenges that will allow me to continue improving as a professional and as a person.”