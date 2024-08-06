52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Higher Shipping Rates Feeding Through To Higher Manufacturing Costs

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Higher Shipping Rates Feeding Through To Higher Manufacturing Costs

Higher shipping rates, resulting from attacks on ships in the Red Sea, as well as low water levels in the Panama Canal, are having a knock-on effect on manufacturing costs, a new report from S&P Global Market Intelligence has found.

Worldwide supply chains were "increasingly adversely affected by shipping delays in July", S&P chief business economist Chris Williamson noted, with shopping delays leading to a reduction in global export orders.

Following the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, shipping-related delays had all but been resolved by early 2023, S&P noted, however 2024 has seen a number of factors disrupt shipping, with Houthi rebel attacks on ships in the Red Sea extending shipment times by up to two weeks.

'Four Times The Average'

"The impact of these shipping delays has varied so far during 2024, but has picked up markedly in July, and is now running in at nearly four times the long run average," Willamson noted. "While this is still well below the peak impact seen during the pandemic, it represents an impact on supplier delivery times of the likes not seen by the Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) surveys in the 15 years of data available prior to the pandemic."

As regards the impact on manufacturing costs, the effect of increased shipping costs on production has hit levels not seen since February, S&P noted, however this recent spike is having less of an impact than during the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Furthermore, other factors such as energy costs and broader raw material prices are having an inflationary impact below their long-run averages amid weak demand, and labour cost inflation is now having an impact only modestly above the long-run trend," Williamson noted. "The overall inflationary impact from shipping therefore remains modest at the moment, and global factory input cost inflation dipped very slightly in July, albeit running the second-highest seen over the past 17 months.

"However, this will be a factor to monitor in the coming months as central banks seek assurances that inflation pressures are moderating to sustainably low rates."

Slower Delivery Times

Delivery times were slower largely across the board in July, S&P noted, with significantly slower deliveries to many European countries, such as the UK, Spain, the Netherlands and Greece.

However, there were a couple of exceptions, with Germany and Austria seeing faster delivery times in July.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Heatwave May Cut Ukraine 2024 Corn Harvest By 6m Tonnes, Producers Say
Heatwave May Cut Ukraine 2024 Corn Harvest By 6m Tonnes, Producers Say
2
Supply Chain

Delhaize, Van Moer Logistics Extend Transport Contract
Delhaize, Van Moer Logistics Extend Transport Contract
3
Supply Chain

World Food Prices Ease Slightly In July, UN Says
World Food Prices Ease Slightly In July, UN Says
4
Supply Chain

Bunge Global Misses Quarterly Profit Expectations
Bunge Global Misses Quarterly Profit Expectations

Partner Content

Power Up Profits: Why Networked EV Charging Is A Retail Game-Changer

By ChargePoint

Booster From Arneg Offers The Perfect Refrigeration Solution For Large Stores

By Arneg

Match: The Ideal Substitute For Traditional Shopping Carts

By Shopping Basket

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com