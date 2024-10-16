How Marfrig Is Working To Ensure A 100% Sustainable, Traceable, Deforestation-Free Supply Chain

Marfrig, one of the world’s largest beef producers, has set an ambitious target in its sustainability plan.

It seeks to ensure that, by 2025, 100% of its cattle supply chain in the Amazon, Cerrado, and other regions of Brazil, including both direct and indirect suppliers, will be deforestation-free.

To achieve this goal, the company is investing an additional BRL 100 million (approximately €16.2 million) in its Verde+ programme, launched in 2020, which aims to align beef production with environmental conservation.

Brazil, home to more than 200 million head of cattle, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), is one of the largest beef producers in the world.

Cattle farming is primarily distributed across the Amazon and Cerrado biomes, each facing specific challenges, particularly regarding traceability and sustainable production.

In this context, Marfrig stands out as a benchmark in sustainability in animal protein production.

Fighting Deforestation:

Monitors 100% of its direct cattle suppliers;

Monitors 73% of its indirect supply chain and it is committed to achieving 100% by 2025; and

The only beef company in Brazil committed to zero deforestation.

How Does Marfrig Achieve This?

Satellite monitoring, 24 hours a day;

Georeferencing;

Digital due diligence; and

Regular audits.

Ecological Restoration:

Recovery of 100,000 hectares of degraded pastureland;

Restoration of 6,000 hectares of native forests; and

Carbon capture.

Animal Welfare:

100% of slaughter plants assessed according to NAMI standards; and

One of the top-performing beef protein companies in the Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW).

Recognition

Marfrig stands as the first beef protein company in Latin America to have its emissions reduction targets for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Marfrig will exhibit at SIAL Paris 2024 from 19 to 23 October at Stand 6, K060.

For more information, visit www.marfrig.com.br.

This article was written in partnership with Marfrig.