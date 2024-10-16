52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

How Marfrig Is Working To Ensure A 100% Sustainable, Traceable, Deforestation-Free Supply Chain

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
How Marfrig Is Working To Ensure A 100% Sustainable, Traceable, Deforestation-Free Supply Chain

Marfrig, one of the world’s largest beef producers, has set an ambitious target in its sustainability plan.

It seeks to ensure that, by 2025, 100% of its cattle supply chain in the Amazon, Cerrado, and other regions of Brazil, including both direct and indirect suppliers, will be deforestation-free.

To achieve this goal, the company is investing an additional BRL 100 million (approximately €16.2 million) in its Verde+ programme, launched in 2020, which aims to align beef production with environmental conservation.

Brazil, home to more than 200 million head of cattle, according to the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE), is one of the largest beef producers in the world.

Cattle farming is primarily distributed across the Amazon and Cerrado biomes, each facing specific challenges, particularly regarding traceability and sustainable production.

ADVERTISEMENT

In this context, Marfrig stands out as a benchmark in sustainability in animal protein production.

Fighting Deforestation:

  • Monitors 100% of its direct cattle suppliers;
  • Monitors 73% of its indirect supply chain and it is committed to achieving 100% by 2025; and
  • The only beef company in Brazil committed to zero deforestation.

How Does Marfrig Achieve This?

  • Satellite monitoring, 24 hours a day;
  • Georeferencing;
  • Digital due diligence; and
  • Regular audits.

Ecological Restoration:

  • Recovery of 100,000 hectares of degraded pastureland;
  • Restoration of 6,000 hectares of native forests; and
  • Carbon capture.

Animal Welfare:

  • 100% of slaughter plants assessed according to NAMI standards; and
  • One of the top-performing beef protein companies in the Business Benchmark on Farm Animal Welfare (BBFAW).

Recognition

Marfrig stands as the first beef protein company in Latin America to have its emissions reduction targets for Scopes 1, 2 and 3 approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

Marfrig will exhibit at SIAL Paris 2024 from 19 to 23 October at Stand 6, K060.

For more information, visit www.marfrig.com.br.

This article was written in partnership with Marfrig.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Lidl Ireland Plans New €200,000 Distribution Centre
Lidl Ireland Plans New &euro;200,000 Distribution Centre
2
Supply Chain

SPAR Croatia Opens €110m Logistics Centre
SPAR Croatia Opens &euro;110m Logistics Centre
3
Supply Chain

Südzucker Posts Q2 Profit Slump, Cuts FY Outlook On Weak Sugar Market
S&uuml;dzucker Posts Q2 Profit Slump, Cuts FY Outlook On Weak Sugar Market
4
Supply Chain

InPost Buys Remaining Stake In Britain's Menzies For €72 million
InPost Buys Remaining Stake In Britain's Menzies For &euro;72 million
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com