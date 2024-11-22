52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

IGC Cuts Global Wheat Crop Outlook On Poor EU Harvest

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
IGC Cuts Global Wheat Crop Outlook On Poor EU Harvest

The International Grains Council (IGC) said it has trimmed its forecast for 2024/25 global wheat production driven partly by a diminished outlook for the European Union.

The inter-governmental body, in its monthly update, cut its 2024/25 wheat crop outlook by 2 million metric tonnes to 796 million tonnes.

EU wheat production was revised down to 120.3 million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 121.8 million and sharply below the prior season's 133.1 million.

EU Harvest

The EU harvest has been hit in particular by the smallest crop in France in 40 years, as well as a sharp fall in German production as the bloc's two biggest wheat growers endured repeated heavy rain in the past year.

The IGC also raised marginally its 2024/25 world corn crop outlook by 1 million tonnes to 1.225 billion tonnes.

ADVERTISEMENT

African corn production was seen at 91 million, up from a previous forecast of 86.8 million but still below the prior season's 93.8 million.

The impact was partially offset by a slight cut in the US corn crop forecast to 384.6 million tonnes from 386.2 million.

Global soybean production in 2024/25 was cut by 2 million tonnes to 419 million, largely reflecting a reduced US crop estimate, although it remained well above the prior season's 396 million.

In September, France's farm ministry lowered its estimate of the country's 2024 soft wheat output to 27% below last year's volume, making it one of the worst harvests in the past 40 years in the European Union's largest grain grower.

At the time, EU wheat production was revised down to 120.3 million tonnes, down from a previous forecast of 121.8 million and sharply below the prior season's 133.1 million.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Carrefour To Cease Selling Meat From Mercosur Countries, CEO Bompard Says
Carrefour To Cease Selling Meat From Mercosur Countries, CEO Bompard Says
2
Supply Chain

Why EU Farmers Are Upset About Mercosur Deal
Why EU Farmers Are Upset About Mercosur Deal
3
Supply Chain

Tereos Reports Decline In H1 Net Profit, Warns Of More Trouble Ahead
Tereos Reports Decline In H1 Net Profit, Warns Of More Trouble Ahead
4
Supply Chain

ADM's Q3 Earnings Fall, Report Delayed After More Accounting Errors Found
ADM's Q3 Earnings Fall, Report Delayed After More Accounting Errors Found
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com