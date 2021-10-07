ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

India's Wheat Exports Could Quadruple In 2021

Published on Oct 7 2021 9:25 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Wheat / India / exports / asia

India's Wheat Exports Could Quadruple In 2021

India's wheat exports in 2021 could quadruple from a year ago to the highest level in eight years as a rally in global prices and higher freight costs make Indian wheat lucrative for Asian buyers, two industry officials told Reuters.

Higher exports would help the world's second biggest producer bring down record inventories and provide Asian buyers with cheaper supplies amid a rally in global prices due to limited supplies from major exporters such as Russia and Canada.

India's wheat exports could rise to 4.2 million tonnes this year, the highest since 2013, Nitin Gupta, vice president at Olam Agro India, told Reuters.

"There is good demand for Indian wheat for human consumption and feed purpose as well," Gupta said.

A Mumbai-based grains dealer with a global trading firm, who declined to be named, said exports could reach 4.4 million tonnes.

Wheat Exports

In the first eight months of 2021, India's exports surged 887% from a year ago to 3.07 million tonnes on good demand from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Nepal and the United Arab Emirates, according to data compiled by the trade ministry. The bulk of exports last year were in the final four months.

In recent deals, two cargoes of around 100,000 tonnes of Indian wheat were sold to flour millers in Indonesia, while one cargo of about 50,000 tonnes was bought by feed makers in the Philippines, one Singapore-based grains trader said.

"On C&F (cost and freight) basis Indian wheat is competitive in the Asian market," he said.

Advertisement

Asian buyers save $10 to $15 on freight when they buy from India rather than Russia or Ukraine, said the Mumbai-based dealer.

Record Harvest

India harvested a record 109.52 million tonnes of wheat in 2021 and state-run agencies are holding a record 51.8 million tonnes, more than double the required buffer norm.

A surge in exports has lifted Indian prices to $305 per tonne on a free-on-board (FOB) basis, compared to $260 three months back, said Gupta of Olam.

"Even after the price rise Indian wheat is cheaper. Until mid-2022 exports would continue at the current pace," he said.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

China Steps Up Australian Wheat Imports Despite Trade Standoff

China Steps Up Australian Wheat Imports Despite Trade Standoff
Corn, Soybeans Fall As US Harvest Progresses; Wheat Eases

Corn, Soybeans Fall As US Harvest Progresses; Wheat Eases
Australia Prepares For Bumper Wheat Harvest

Australia Prepares For Bumper Wheat Harvest
French August Wheat Shipments Outside EU At Three-Year High

French August Wheat Shipments Outside EU At Three-Year High
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

WITRON Doubles Manufacturing Capacities In Parkstein Thu, 7 Oct 2021

WITRON Doubles Manufacturing Capacities In Parkstein
World Food Prices Reach 10-Year Peak: FAO Thu, 7 Oct 2021

World Food Prices Reach 10-Year Peak: FAO
EU To Extend Support For Wine, Fruit And Vegetables Sectors Wed, 6 Oct 2021

EU To Extend Support For Wine, Fruit And Vegetables Sectors
Italy’s Nutkao Seeks Growth With Boerrineke Acquisition Wed, 6 Oct 2021

Italy’s Nutkao Seeks Growth With Boerrineke Acquisition
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN