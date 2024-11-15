52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Intermarché Steps Up Measures To Create A Transparent Value Chain

By Dayeeta Das
Intermarché Steps Up Measures To Create A Transparent Value Chain

French retailer Intermarché has decided not to commence trade negotiations for 2025 with dairy manufacturers until they reach a first level of agreement with their producers and suppliers.

Intermarché has urged manufacturers to reach an agreement with their suppliers by 15 December to proceed with the negotiations.

The decision aligns with the commitments made by its parent company Les Mousquetaires, earlier this month, to ensure more transparency on the origin and cost of agricultural raw materials and safeguard the income of those involved in the agricultural sector.

The company and various distributors have been calling for more transparency from manufacturers for several months.

Food Sovereignty

Les Mousquetaires announced eight commitments to strengthen French food sovereignty and support the agricultural sector.

The company has pledged to promote seasonal French fruit and vegetables throughout the year.

Moreover, Intermarché and Netto banners will not sell strawberries and cherries during the end-of-year holidays, leaving more space on the shelves for local seasonal fruit and vegetables.

By 2027, the company aims to double the number of local producer partners to 20,000, who supply products to its stores within a 70-kilometre radius.

This will reduce intermediaries, improve producers' income, and reduce the carbon emissions related to the transport of products.

From the first quarter of 2025, Intermarché will add an 'Intermarché Terroir' label on traditional fresh products to highlight products that are completely from French supply chains.

'A Collective Responsibility'

Thierry Cotillard, president of the Les Mousquetaires Group, stated, "We are aware that the difficulties of the agricultural world are not solved and that we have a collective responsibility to act. These announcements reinforce the commitment of our brands to French food sovereignty.

"They are only a beginning, but we want to continue to play our part in supporting Ferme France. We will not be able to do it alone and I call on all the players in the French food chain (industrialists, distributors, consumers) to mobilise and invent new forms of negotiations, purchases, or consumption."

The retailer will also support French winegrowers by experimenting with around ten stores in the country to gain a better understanding of consumers and devise strategies to better promote the wines.

Intermarché will also launch a range of three solidarity red wines under the Expert Club brand, offering winegrowers in Bordeaux, Rhône, and Languedoc more advantageous remuneration.

Around 35% of the sale price of the products will be donated to the winegrowers, the company noted.

