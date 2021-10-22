ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Ireland Hopes For Agreement On Northern Irish Trade

Published on Oct 22 2021 7:55 AM in Supply Chain tagged: EU / Northern Ireland / Trade / European Union

Ireland Hopes For Agreement On Northern Irish Trade

The dispute between Britain and the European Union over Northern Irish trade could be resolved within weeks to end economic uncertainty in the province, Ireland's european affairs minister, Thomas Byrne, said late on Thursday.

"I believe that we have all of the tools at our disposal to have an agreement in relation to Northern Ireland within the coming weeks," Byrne told reporters on the sidelines of an EU summit in Brussels.

He was echoing earlier comments by British prime minister Boris Johnson who said during a visit to Northern Ireland that the row needed to be resolved "pretty fast" because it was affecting people's lives and businesses.

"I completely agree with the prime minister that this needs to be resolved very quickly. This is urgent. Northern Ireland urgently needs stability, urgently needs certainty as to its rules and regulations. And it urgently needs investment," Byrne said.

Transit Of Goods

The EU last week offered London a package of measures to ease the transit of goods to the British-ruled province after complaints from businesses that the so-called Northern Ireland Protocol was hampering its trade with the rest of the United Kingdom.

The protocol effectively kept Northern Ireland in the EU's customs union and single market for goods after Brexit.

Advertisement

European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic has declined to give a firm deadline for when talks between the EU and Britain should conclude, but indicated a strong preference for ending them by the end of 2021.

Earier this week, Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney said EU and British negotiators need to be given time to discuss possible changes to Northern Ireland's trading arrangements, expressing hope that they could register progress in the next few weeks.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

EU, UK Need To Be Given Time To Discuss Northern Ireland: Coveney

EU, UK Need To Be Given Time To Discuss Northern Ireland: Coveney
French Wheat, Barley Shipments Outside EU Ease In September

French Wheat, Barley Shipments Outside EU Ease In September
EU To Extend Support For Wine, Fruit And Vegetables Sectors

EU To Extend Support For Wine, Fruit And Vegetables Sectors
EU Crop Monitor Cuts 2021 Maize, Spring Barley Yield Forecasts

EU Crop Monitor Cuts 2021 Maize, Spring Barley Yield Forecasts
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Supply Chain

Lower Sugar In French 2021 Beet Crop To Dampen High Price Gains Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Lower Sugar In French 2021 Beet Crop To Dampen High Price Gains
Rains Delay Wheat Planting, Autumn Grain Harvest In China Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Rains Delay Wheat Planting, Autumn Grain Harvest In China
Logistics Group Kuehne + Nagel Sees Third-Quarter Core Profit Double Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Logistics Group Kuehne + Nagel Sees Third-Quarter Core Profit Double
Port Of Rotterdam Sees 15% Rise In Freight Volumes Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Port Of Rotterdam Sees 15% Rise In Freight Volumes
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN