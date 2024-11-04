Italian Food Giants Merge To Create €1.1bn Cured-Meat Powerhouse

Cured-meat and cheese producer Salumifici GranTerre and cured-meat brand Parmacotto have agreed to merge, creating one of Italy’s largest hubs for branded cured meats, ready meals, and cooked hams.

The agreement involves Parmacotto contributing its entire stake to Salumifici GranTerre, resulting in a combined entity with over €1.1 billion in revenue, 2,500 employees, and 20 production facilities across Italy (14 for Salumifici GranTerre, and six for Parmacotto).

This strategic move positions the new entity for significant growth, both domestically and internationally, with a particular focus on the United States and key European markets.

The companies have outlined an ambitious five-year plan to achieve over €1.5 billion in turnover, fuelled by synergies and expansion into new international markets.

The merger, subject to regulatory approval, is expected to be finalised in the coming months.

Salumifici GranTerre

Salumifici GranTerre is controlled by Modena-based cooperative GranTerre, while Parmacotto is owned by the Zaccanti family’s investment firm, AZ.

The GranTerre Group boasts a portfolio of renowned DOP and IGP products, including iconic cured meats like Parma ham, San Daniele ham, salame cacciatore, Speck Alto Adige and mortadella bologna; aged cheese, such as Parmigiano Reggiano, Grana Padano, Pecorino, Asiago and Piave; as well as butter and ready meals.

Under the unifying GranTerre brand, the group encompasses a collection of well-known names like Parmareggio, Casa Modena, Senfter, Agriform, Alcisa and Teneroni, and others.

With 18 production facilities in Italy, a dedicated logistics base, and four international branches, the group employs over 2,800 individuals and exports its products to 75 countries worldwide. In 2023, the GranTerre Group achieved a turnover exceeding €1.6 billion.

The Parmacotto Group, known for its four brands – Parmacotto, Parmacotto Selection, Boschi Fratelli and Salt & Twine – offers a comprehensive range of delicatessen products, from traditional cured meats for the cutting counter to convenient ready-to-eat sliced meats. It operates across six production facilities – four in Italy and two in Boston, USA.