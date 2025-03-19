52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Italians Prioritise Well-Being And Home Cooking

By Branislav Pekic
Italians are prioritising well-being and home cooking, with rising home food consumption and a preference for lengthy meal preparation.

A Nomisma survey for Coop Research reveals that most people (71%) prefer cooking elaborate dishes from scratch rather than buying ready-made meals.

Their food preferences lean towards healthy (66%), easy-to-make (53%), and classic (51%) options, the study showed.

This trend is reflected in the intention to consume more vegetables (31%), fruit (28%), and fish (23%).

Moreover, consumers plan to decrease consumption of less healthy options like cured meats (33%), sweets (29%), red meat (29%), and alcohol (24%).

Young adults (18-25) are leading the shift towards plant-based and vegetable-focused diets, with 85% planning to purchase these food items by 2025, compared to 70% of older adults (26-70).

This younger demographic also shows a greater interest in gluten-free options (46% compared with 29% for older adults) and ready-to-eat meals (76% vs. 65%).

Economic Disparity

Economic disparity plays a significant role, with wealthier households increasing food spending while lower-income families anticipate cutbacks on fresh produce like vegetables, fruit, and fish.

To save money, many families plan to buy more private-label brands (29%) and shop more frequently at discount stores (24%).

Food and beverage managers surveyed by Nomisma predict a challenging year for the Italian food supply chain.

While packaged consumer goods sales are projected to grow by 1.3% in value compared to 2024, businesses anticipate rising costs, shifting consumer habits, and potential international trade barriers.

However, opportunities exist for those who can effectively manage their supply chains, reduce costs, and leverage AI.

The retail landscape will become even more competitive, with industry leaders predicting growth in discount stores (84%), e-commerce (57%), drugstores (35%), and superstores (33%) in 2025.

To attract increasingly price-conscious yet quality-focused consumers, private-label brands are expected to be key.

Eighty-five percent of retail managers predict private label growth, estimating a 6% market share increase (from 23% to 29%) over the next 5-10 years.

