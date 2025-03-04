52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Italy Farm Lobby Worried About US Tariffs' Impact On Prosecco, Parma Ham

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Italy Farm Lobby Worried About US Tariffs' Impact On Prosecco, Parma Ham

US tariffs on European Union food products would cause 'billion of dollars of damage' for Italy's prized agricultural exports including Parma ham and Prosecco wine, an Italian farmers' lobby has said.

President Donald Trump has vowed to hit the EU and other countries with tariffs in response to their trade surpluses with the United States.

New 25% tariffs on Mexican and Canadian imports and 20% duties on Chinese goods took effect on Tuesday.

"Billions of dollars of damage are foreseen for Italian food, hurting not only our country, but also the wallets of Americans who buy our excellence and recognise its quality and uniqueness," said Cristiano Fini, president of farmers' lobby CIA, which represents 650,000 members and 170,000 companies.

"Trump's farmers will never be able to produce Grana Padano (cheese), Parma ham, Pecorino Romano (cheese), Prosecco, Brunello and all the Made in Italy products," he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Italian Food Exports

In 2024 Italy's food exports to the US rose to a value of around €7.8 billion ($8.22 billion).

Italy reported an overall trade surplus with the United States last year of €39 billion. The US is by far the top non-EU destination for Italian products and the second overall behind Germany.

Fini urged EU member states to take "diplomatic action and a major countermove to counter the disruptive effect of US duties on all EU products."

Last week Italian business lobby Confindustria called Trump's tariff policy an attack on EU industry and its workforce, and called for a tough reaction.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a fellow conservative who has established a good personal relationship with Trump, said his tariff threats run against Italy's national interest, but she has also cautioned against starting an EU-US trade war.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

Trump’s New Tariffs On Mexico, Canada And China Take Effect Escalating Trade Tensions
Trump&rsquo;s New Tariffs On Mexico, Canada And China Take Effect Escalating Trade Tensions
2
Supply Chain

Rainforest Alliance Updates Sustainable Agriculture Standard
Rainforest Alliance Updates Sustainable Agriculture Standard
3
Supply Chain

Kuehne+Nagel's Operating Profit Jumps 31%, Misses Estimates
Kuehne+Nagel's Operating Profit Jumps 31%, Misses Estimates
4
Supply Chain

Coffee Stockpiles In Brazil Dwindle As Prices Hit Record Highs
Coffee Stockpiles In Brazil Dwindle As Prices Hit Record Highs
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com