Italy’s Grupo Veronesi Closes Certosa Salumi Acquisition

Italian cured meats producer Grupo Veronesi has finalised the acquisition of Certosa Salumi.

Founded in 2010 and based in Parma, Certosa Salumi specialises in the production, seasoning and packaging of traditional Italian cured meats.

The company’s 10,000 square metre factory specialises in the production and seasoning of salami, as well as packaging sliced salami.

Production is certified for export to countries such as the USA, Canada, Japan, Brazil and other non-EU countries.

In 2020 the company recorded a total turnover of €32.6 million.

The acquisition will enable Grupo Veronesi to boost its production capacity in the segments of self-service sliced meats and salami, with particular attention to the typical products of the Parma area, such as Salame Felino IGP, the company said.

Utilising Certosa Salumi’s assets, further synergies and opportunities will be developed for the growth of the group in international markets, where it is already present with the Negroni and Montorsi brands, it added.

'Strengthen Our Presence'

For Gruppo Veronesi chief executive, Luigi Fasoli, the operation represents "a further step towards the sustainable growth of the group, in addition to the more than €100 million we invest each year".

He said that the acquisition will "enable us to strengthen our presence on the market and continue to grow in the delicatessen sector in which we have been operating for many years".

Gruppo Veronesi is one of the leading producers of Italian cured meats, thanks to its Aia, Negroni and Veronesi brands.

