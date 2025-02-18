52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Ivory Coast Rains Revive Cocoa Farmers' Hopes For Healthy Mid-Crop

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Ivory Coast Rains Revive Cocoa Farmers' Hopes For Healthy Mid-Crop

Strong rains across Ivory Coast's central regions are expected to strengthen cocoa trees and improve growing conditions for the April-to-September mid-crop, farmers said.

Ivory Coast, the world's top producer of the main ingredient in chocolate, is in the dry season that runs from mid-November to March when rains are scarce.

Farmers had been worried that the hot weather would delay the start of the mid-crop season and tighten bean supply before the country's central regions received above-average rains last week.

Farmers said they were now happy because the moisture was expected to help young pods to survive. They added that another rain was needed before the end of the month to improve the yield of cocoa trees.

Rainfall

"Trees will do better. Many cocoa trees had become weak due to lack of water," said Etienne Brou, who farms near the central region of Yamoussoukro, where 18.2 millimetres (mm) of rain fell last week, 11.3 mm above the five-year average.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similar comments were made in the central region of Bongouanou, where rainfall was above average, and in the west-central region of Daloa, where rains were below average but farmers said the moisture level was sufficient to help cocoa trees.

Farmers from the western region of Soubre and the southern region of Divo, where rains were below average, and farmers from the southern region of Agboville and the eastern region of Abengourou, where rains were above average, said growing conditions remained good with plenty of cherelles turning into small pods.

Farmers in those regions added that if rains became regular from March, the mid-crop would be as abundant as last season.

"If we have good rains from March onwards, we'll have enough beans for the mid-crop," said Kouassi Kouame, who farms near Soubre, where 1.2 mm of rain fell last week, 7.2 mm below the average.

The weekly average temperature across Ivory Coast last week ranged from 27.8 to 33.2 degrees Celsius.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

EU Organic Farming Area Increased To 11% In 2023, Data Shows
EU Organic Farming Area Increased To 11% In 2023, Data Shows
2
Supply Chain

Podravka Closes Acquisition Of Fortenova’s Agriculture Division – What’s Next?
Podravka Closes Acquisition Of Fortenova&rsquo;s Agriculture Division &ndash; What&rsquo;s Next?
3
Supply Chain

Surge In Cost Of Trading Coffee Heats Up Record Price Rally
Surge In Cost Of Trading Coffee Heats Up Record Price Rally
4
Supply Chain

Global Wheat Import Demand Dented By Local Output, Economic Woes
Global Wheat Import Demand Dented By Local Output, Economic Woes
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2025. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com