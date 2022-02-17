Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Supply Chain

Ivory Coast To Announce $20m Cashew Sector Aid Plan

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Ivory Coast plans to commit more than $20 million (€17.6 million) to helping cashew processors struggling against competition from Asia and to boost the percentage of the crop that gets processed in the country, a government source told Reuters.

The plan is still under discussion but is 90% finalised and will be announced in the next two weeks, the source said.

It will increase the subsidy given to national processing companies, though it was not clear by how much, and help them secure bank financing through the establishment of a guarantee fund worth more than $20 million.

Ivory Coast, the world's largest cocoa producer, has also in recent years become the top grower of cashew nuts with an annual production of around 1 million tonnes. It processes only about 10% of that and exports the rest raw.

The government hopes the aid plan combined with private sector initiatives will help boost processing to 50% of national production by 2025 or 2026, which would allow Ivory Coast to compete with the world's biggest processor, Vietnam.

Competition With Asian Companies

Ivorian processors last year said they needed more help to compete with Asian companies who pay higher prices to control the supply of raw nuts.

Ivory Coast processes about 2.6% of cashews produced worldwide, behind Vietnam at 52.8%, India at 28.3% and Brazil at 2.8%, according to Ivorian government statistics.

"The campaign has started and we are still waiting for this processing plan to be unveiled," said the head of one Ivorian processing company.

"We do not know not how long we will last, especially since the cashew processing activity in Ivory Coast is now structurally in deficit," he told Reuters.

Read More: Asian Competition Drives Ivory Coast's Cashew Processors To Bankruptcy

Of the 20 Ivorian processors, only four are operating, all at a loss. Eight others are bankrupt and eight are at least temporarily non-operational because their equipment is outdated or broken, according to a government study.

A US-funded project launched last week aims to invest $61 million (€53.6 million) over five years in cashew processing in West Africa, focusing on Ivory Coast.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Supply Chain

ECOBOX Offers A Sustainable Display Choice
2
Supply Chain

Ukraine Crisis Pushes Up Wheat, Cereal Prices Globally
3
Supply Chain

Irish Trade With Northern Ireland Sees Rapid Growth Post Brexit
4
Supply Chain

Argentina Farm Belt Drought Awakens Ghost Of 2018 Soybean 'Disaster'
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com