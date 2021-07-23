Jumbo To Expand Nieuwegein Distribution Centre

Published on Jul 23 2021 9:28 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Jumbo / Distribution / Netherlands / World News / Nieuwegein

Dutch retailer Jumbo has commenced a project to expand its mechanised central distribution centre (CDC) in Nieuwegein.

The project will see the retailer expand its processing capacity for non-perishable products by adding more than 6,000 square metres of mechanisation, including 11 robotic lines.

This phase of the project is expected to be completed by mid-2022.

In addition, Jumbo will construct a new, 40,000 square metres mechanised CDC for the Fresh category on the site.

The facility in Nieuwegein, which opened in 2020, allows the retailer to easily transport fresh products with a longer shelf life to its stores.

Karel de Jong, supply chain director at Jumbo, said, "The expansion of CDC Nieuwegein is coming earlier than originally planned. The further expansion of our store base, the growth in online and the expansion of our product range require faster action.

"The site has also been set up in such a way that we can effectively scale up with CDC's new construction for fresh products. Our experience with advanced mechanisation, such as we have gained in recent years, comes in handy for this."

Expansion Project

The project will see the addition of 1,700 square metres of mechanisation in two extra high-rise aisles at the high-bay warehouse for inbound processes.

The order picking area will be expanded by 4,500 square metres, including 11 robotic lines.

The retailer has opted for an Order Picking Machine (OPM), which will ensure that almost all products can be placed on the roll container in a mechanised manner.

The order in which the roll container is stacked corresponds to the way products are placed on the shelves in the shops, Jumbo added.

It makes the processing of products easier and makes them accessible to customers more quickly.

A Favourable Development

Commenting on the project, Mayor Frans Backhuijs van Nieuwegein said, “The Jumbo CDC is not only a visual eye-catcher at De Liesbosch. The building is also a wonderful example of sustainable development.

"The expansion plans follow this sustainable line and also provide additional jobs in the region.[…]This is a favourable development for Nieuwegein, which we naturally very much welcome."

The project will also see the total size of the building increase by more than 6,000 square metres to more than 50,000 square metres.

The number of articles in the category of products with a longer shelf life is expected to grow to approximately 16,000 in the coming years.

With the extra capacity, the number of packages of non-perishable products will grow from 2 million to 2.6 million per week.

CDC Fresh, estimated to open in 2024, will focus on the mechanized national distribution of fresh products with a shelf life of eight days or more.

It will include items such as dairy, cheese, cold cuts, tapas, salads and chilled drinks.

Last month, Jumbo opened its eleventh home delivery hub in Deventer to ensure better distribution of groceries ordered via the jumbo.com website or the retailer's app.