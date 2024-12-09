52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Supply Chain

Kaufland Cuts 500 Tonnes Of CO2 Emissions With E-Truck Project

By Dayeeta Das
German retailer Kaufland has reduced CO2 emissions by 500 tonnes with its e-truck project.

The initiative marks a milestone in its journey to decarbonising its supply chain and making logistics even more climate-friendly, the Schwarz Group subsidiary noted.

Last year, Kaufland opened its first 'e-charging park' with eight DC charging stations at its logistics site in Möckmühl.

The site supplies goods to twelve branches daily with 40-tonne electric trucks, which the company uses in collaboration with the Swedish freight technology company Einride.

In addition to the initial eight electric trucks, two other freight forwarders who work for Kaufland are now using electric trucks, taking the total to ten electric 40-tonne trucks supplying the southwest region.

'Ecological Responsibilities'

Pascal Siegmund, head of international transport logistics at Kaufland, stated, “We are pleased that we have been able to break this mark in reducing CO2 emissions and at the same time see this as an incentive to continue to live up to our economic but above all our ecological responsibilities.”

Since the pilot commenced last year, the e-trucks have made over 8,200 trips. After the start-up phase, a total of around 560,000 kilometres have been covered electrically, Kaufland added.

Recently, the retailer announced new partnerships with several large suppliers so that the electric trucks can combine the return trips to the branch with the collection of goods at the respective supplier locations.

The company's meat processing plants in Heilbronn are also on the route for return trips to Möckmühl.

Kaufland has joined Lidl in announcing plans to be net zero by 2050 across its entire value chain, including Scope 3 emissions.

