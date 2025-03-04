Kuehne+Nagel's Operating Profit Jumps 31%, Misses Estimates

Swiss logistics group Kuehne+Nagel reported a 31% jump in its forth quarter operating profit, driven by improved profitability in its sea and air logistics businesses, but missed market expectations for the metric.

Like its ocean shipping peers, Kuehne+Nagel has benefited from longer sailing times and soaring freight rates as ships were rerouted around Africa to avoid attacks by Iran-backed Houthi militants in the Red Sea in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

The freight forwarder's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose to CHF 421 million ($470 million) in the final quarter of 2024 from CHF 322 million a year earlier.

That was below analysts' median estimate of CHF 430 million in a company-provided poll.

The company said its sea and air logistics businesses recorded 41% and 18% higher quarterly EBIT, respectively.

Outlook 2025

The freight forwarder, which operates in more than 100 countries, said it would provide a financial outlook for 2025 at its upcoming capital markets day event on 25 March.

Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, added, “The streamlining of Kuehne+Nagel's organisational and sales structure in April 2024 already yielded visible successes in the second half of the year.

“In addition, we enabled new growth opportunities through acquisitions in North America and Asia. In short, we have created a more efficient organisation with a broader offering to achieve our future ambitions.”

The company has proposed an ordinary dividend of CHF 8.25 per share for the 2024 financial year, corresponding to a dividend yield of 4.0%.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM.