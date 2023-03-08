Large-Scale Retailers Will Find The Best In The World At TUTTOFOOD 2023

TUTTOFOOD, the reference exhibition for the food and beverage value chain in Italy and among the most important in Europe, is heading towards a 2023 edition – at the fieramilano exhibition centre from 8 through 11 May – that is inching closer to pre-pandemic record numbers.

As of today, nearly 2,000 brands have already registered from at least 35 countries, with particularly relevant presences from Europe and North America.

TUTTOGROCERY, TUTTOSEAFOOD and TUTTOFROZEN stand out as the most packed sectors to date, together with TUTTOMEAT and TUTTODAIRY, but top players from all over the world will be present across the board.

Green Tail

To complement big names, foreign collectives and territorial excellences will also be present together with Italian PDO and PGI consortiums including, among others: Balsamic Vinegar of Modena, Finocchiona, Gorgonzola Cheese, Montasio Cheese, Mozzarella di Bufala Campana, Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Romano, Pasta di Gragnano, Pecorino Toscano, Prosciutto Toscano.

This year’s new layout feature is the Green Trail, a pathway that will lead professional visitors to discover natural, organic, healthy, free-from and rich-in products and more across all sectors.

An important value added for large-scale retail and retailers will be Retail Plaza by TUTTOFOOD, the unique retail events format organised in cooperation with Business International, Fiera Milano’s knowledge company.

Supply Chain Sustainability

Supply chain sustainability and value chain innovation will be at the heart of the 2023 edition, with a strong focus on case studies.

Just to mention some, Giuseppe Stigliano, lecturer in Business, Law, Economics and Consumer Affairs at the Faculty of Communication of the IULM University in Milan, will take part in two talks to discuss the latest trends in on-shelf innovation.

Sustainable innovation and how it affects modern distribution, both in Italy and abroad, will be the focus of two other meetings moderated by Cristina Lazzati, director of Gdoweek and MarkUp and lecturer at 24 Ore Business School.

How To Deal With Value Chains

How to better deal with value chains will be discussed in two meetings with Massimo Visconti, value chain innovation strategist, and Cris Nulli of Appetite for Disruption.

Don’t miss any business opportunity or Retail Plaza events, buy your ticket for TUTTOFOOD 2023 now.

For more information, visit www.tuttofood.it.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest supply chain news. Sponsored Content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.