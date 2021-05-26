Lidl Steps Up Measures To Protect Bees

Published on May 26 2021 7:29 AM in Supply Chain tagged: Lidl / Germany / Logistics / Environment / Bees

German discounter Lidl has announced plans to expand natural habitat for bees and insects around its logistics centres in the country to approximately 3.6 million square metres.

The retailer will create a new near-natural area at the logistics centre in Erlensee, near Hanau, to expand the food supply and nesting options for pollinating insects in autumn.

According to findings from the first wild bee monitoring project of the Lidl Habitat species protection programme, meadows with flowers and insect hotels at Lidl logistics centres have helped protect wild bees and insects.

Experts from Lidl and the Heinz Sielmann Foundation determined the species spectrum last year at Lidl logistics centres at Westerkappeln and Großbeeren.

According to the retailer, every square meter counts for more biodiversity, a functioning ecosystem and high-yielding harvests.

Lidl Habitat Project

Since 2018, Lidl has been actively protecting and promoting biodiversity in Germany with the Lidl Habitat project.

The 360-degree initiative aims to create awareness about the threat to biodiversity and contribute to the protection of wild bees and other insects.

Lidl has been collaborating with the Heinz Sielmann Foundation since January 2019.

The scientific experts advise the retailer on developing bee-friendly, near-natural flowering areas on its property.

Lidl has already created around 140,000 square metres of flowering areas at 30 Lidl logistics centres, while its suppliers have created more than 3.4 million square meters of flowering space at their locations.

The company also plans to adding more bee-friendly plants and seeds, that will provide bees with food in the form of pollen and nectar.

In January 2019, the United Nations recognised the Lidl Habitat programme as an official project of the United Nations Decade on Biodiversity.