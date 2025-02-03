Loacker’s Ulrich Zuenelli Honoured With ISM Award 2025

Ulrich Zuenelli, a leading figure in the sweets and snacks industry and managing partner of Loacker, has received the prestigious ISM Award 2025.

This award recognises his significant contributions to the industry and his long-standing dedication to the growth of ISM.

The award ceremony took place during the ISM dinner on 2 February 2025 and Zuenelli was selected by an international jury of experts from industry, trade, and science.

Ulrich Zuenelli

Zuenelli is a member of the third generation of the entrepreneur family Loacker-Zuenelli. His career at Loacker, a prominent family-owned wafer and chocolate brand, started in 1996 as the commercial director of its second production plant in Heinfels, East Tyrol.

He has since held various leadership roles, including at FinanzenSchär, Sweet Global Network, and the International Sweets and Biscuits Fair Task Force (AISM).

Bastian Fassin, chairperson of the German Confection Industry (BDSI), commented, "Ulrich Zuenelli is not only an excellent manager, he is also a valuable driving force for the entire sweets and snacks industry. His tireless efforts for progress and his presence within the industry make him a true role model."

Ulrich Zuenelli, vice chair of the ISM Task Force, dedicated the distinction to all generations of the Loacker family and to his employees, distribution partners, customers, and stakeholders, who have contributed to the success of the brand.

Loacker

Originating in South Tyrol in 1925, Loacker has grown into a global leader in premium wafers and chocolate specialties, holding a 4.5% share of the global market (Euromonitor 2024).

The company exports its products to over 100 countries, deriving 75% of its revenue from international sales.

A long-time participant in ISM for 50 years, Loacker is known for its quality and innovation in the confectionery industry.

This article was written in partnership with ISM.