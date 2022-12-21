Louis Dreyfus Company Develops Food & Feed Solutions Platform

Agricultural merchant Louis Dreyfus Company has announced the establishment of a new Food & Feed Solutions Platform within its Value Chain segment.

Through the platform, which will commence in January 2023, it will seek to 'address favourable market trends and customer preferences towards healthy, nature-based products', the group said in a statement.

It will also enable the development of LDC's presence in the lecithin, glycerin and specialty feed protein arena, it added.

Ingredients Of Natural Origin

“Demand growth for ingredients of natural origin is accelerating, fuelled by increasing use in functional foods, nutraceutical products, personal care products and other non-food and industry applications,” commented Michael Gelchie, chief executive officer, LDC.

“As part of LDC’s strategic plans for revenue diversification through more value-added products, we see an opportunity to participate in this rapidly growing nature-based ingredients market.”

The group said that it is 'well-placed' to scale up its presence in the nature-based ingredients market, through organic growth of its production capabilities, as well as through targeted acquisitions and investments.

'Diversify Revenue Streams'

“We expect the new Food & Feed Solutions Platform to become a solid base for the execution of LDC’s strategy to diversify revenue streams by transforming or upcycling agri-commodity by-products into value-added products and solutions," said James Zhou, LDC’s chief commercial officer.

"To achieve this, we will build on existing capabilities in the processing of oilseeds, oils and lipids ingredients and, eventually, other processing derivatives from LDC’s existing product portfolio,” he added.

Zhou will lead the new platform, as head of food & feed solutions, LDC confirmed.

