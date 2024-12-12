Maersk France Warehouse Now Fully Operational

Maersk, the Danish shipping and logistics company, is now providing fulfilment services for one of the world’s leading e-commerce companies at a facility strategically located in one of Europe's main logistics centres.

The Maersk warehouse of 75,000 square meters, the first one the company has launched in France, is part of GLP Park Denain, a facility with total surface area of about 100,000 square meters, and is now fully operational.

With the go-live of the warehouse in Denain, Maersk is now offering warehousing and distribution services in 15 European countries besides its global network of warehouses.

Key European Market

The previous facility opened in the summer of 2024 in Fredericia, Denmark.

The new complex is in the immediate vicinity of the city of Lille in Hauts-de-France, the third French region in terms of logistics employment, with approximately half a million inhabitants residing within less than 30 minutes from the site and easily accessible by 12 motorways and rail connections.

Michele Cohonner, regional head of Maersk Contract Logistics in Europe, said, "The go-live of this new facility marks a true milestone for Maersk in France, bringing our contract logistics and warehousing capabilities in this key European market to a completely new level.

New Warehouse

"We are delighted to now have our anchor customer, as we jointly develop solutions that make a difference both to them and to their end customers."

The new warehouse, which has received BREEAM Very Good certification, is equipped with 85 doors, has beam height of 11.40 metres, floor load of 5 t/m² and a truck yard of 35 metres.

The facility has separate circulation for heavy goods and light vehicles and is equipped with Autodocks, an automated docking system.

The new facility is situated at the junction of the A2 and A21 motorways, some 109 km from Brussels and 198 km to Paris, and along the canal on the river Scheldt.