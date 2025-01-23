Marfrig Ranks First Among Beef Protein Companies On The Coller FAIR Protein Producer Index

Marfrig, one of the world's largest food companies, is the top-ranked beef company in the FAIR Initiative Index, the leading ESG performance index for the protein industry.

The index assesses 60 global companies on key ESG risks and opportunities.

Backed by over 400 members managing $75 trillion in assets, FAIR is the world's fastest-growing ESG investor network.

Marfrig Highlights:

• Low-Risk Classification: Marfrig was classified as low risk in sustainability criteria and retained its fourth overall position.

• Continuous Improvement: The company improved its overall score by 4 percentage points, from 69% in 2023 to 73% in 2024.

• Best Practice Performance: For the second consecutive year, Marfrig's categories of food safety and governance were classified as best practice.

Sustainability Initiatives:

• Verde + Program: With a BRL 100-million investment, Marfrig monitors 100% of its direct cattle suppliers and 79% of its indirect suppliers across all Brazilian biomes, with a public goal of achieving 100% by 2025.

• Emissions Reduction: The first Brazilian company to submit its emissions reduction targets for Scopes 1,2, and 3 and receive approval from the Science Based Targets Initiative(SBTi).

• Gold Seal: In 2024, Marfrig earned the Gold Seal of the Brazilian GHG Protocol Program for the first time, the highest level of certification for companies meeting all transparency criteria in the publication of greenhouse gas emission inventory.

“The recognition in the ranking reflects Marfrig’s commitment to more sustainable production and effective governance on the involved topics” stated Paulo Pianez, sustainability director for Marfrig.

Find out more about Marfrig’s Sustainability Plan here.

This article was written in partnership with Marfrig.